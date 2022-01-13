Upcoming events

Hip-Hop Orchestra in NC! will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Thee Phantom & the Illharmonic features hip-hop, vocals, a DJ, a fire-breathing MC, along with strings, horns and piano. The group’s tagline is B-Boy Meets Beethoven.
Tickets are $20-$35 at carolinatheatre.com.
Vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test and masks are required. For other requirements, go to carolinatheatre.com/our-covid-19-preparedness.
Visit carolinatheatre.com.
Concert
The Texas Tenors will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
With more than half a million followers on social media and more than 20 million views on YouTube, The Texas Tenors have performed more than 1,400 shows in the past 10 years.
They gained popularity from their appearance on NBC’s TV show “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”
The classical crossover group is made up of country singer J.C. Fisher, pop singer Marcus Collins and opera singer John Hagen.
Tickets are $35-$80 at ticket master.com.
Visit greensborosymphony.org.
Concert
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem.
Stuart is a country and bluegrass music singer, songwriter and musician. He started touring in 1968 with Lester Flatt. He was later in Johnny Cash’s road band, then struck out on his own in the early ‘80s.
Special guest will be Winston-Salem’s Caleb Caudle. Caudle has built a steady following since quitting his day job in 2012 to make music his life’s work.
Tickets are $30-$175 at theramkat.com. Tickets range from standing general admission to VIP packages.
Visit theramkat.com, martystuart.net or calebcaudle.com.
Winter hikes
Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host a Winter Holiday Hike Series.
The guided hikes are free, but registration is required. Also, donations are accepted.
Upcoming hikes will be at 9 a.m. Jan. 17, Feb. 12 and March 19.
On Jan. 17, a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Hike will be on the Piedmont Trail. Hikers should meet at the parking lot on Lake Brandt Road near the Lake Brandt Marina (directions at tinyurl.com/2p844j45) or type “Piedmont Trail Parking” into Google Maps.
The focus of this hike will be collecting litter along the way. The hike will be 6 miles and will take about 3 hours. Dress in layers and be prepared for the weather. Bring water.
Register at tinyurl.com/ ud6tkxbr.
Visit facebook.com/GSOParks andRec.
Art exhibit
A new exhibit called “Lorraine O’Grady: Both/And” will run from through April 30 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St. in Greensboro.
The exhibit is on loan from Brooklyn Museum in New York. It’s the first comprehensive overview of the work of Lorraine O’Grady (born in Boston in 1934), one of the most significant figures in contemporary performance, conceptual and feminist art.
Her work also includes video, photomontage, concrete poetry, cultural criticism and public art.
Raised in Boston by middle-class Jamaican immigrant parents and educated at Wellesley College, O’Grady spent years working as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. government, as a translator, and as a rock music critic before beginning her career as a visual artist in the late 1970s at the age of 45.
O’Grady calls attention to the segregated nature of the art world.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Visit weatherspoonart.org.
‘Winter Show’
GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art, at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, presents its 42nd annual “Winter Show” featuring contemporary works in mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, woodwork and fiberwork.
The exhibit will run through Feb. 16.
Participating artists from Winston-Salem are Shivani Ghoshal and Heather Evans Smith. Also taking part is Frank Campion of Clemmons.
Work by more than 50 artists is for sale. Proceeds provide support to participating artists, GreenHill exhibitions, arts education and community outreach.
Gallery hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 am. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free. Masks are required. Visit greenhillnc.org.
Artist needed
Greensboro Downtown Parks is accepting applications for the 2022 Artist in Residence program.
The program, which is open to Guilford County-based artists, is a paid residency experience, with up to $15,000 allocated to support specific areas of project development, including artist stipends. This is not a grant. The budget will be managed by Greensboro Downtown Parks with input from the artist. More information about this can be found in the 2022 Residency Guidelines.
Application deadline is Jan. 16.
For more about how to apply or for information abut a Zoom Q&A, go to greensborodowntownparks.org/artist-in-residence.
—Staff reports
