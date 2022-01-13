Upcoming events

The focus of this hike will be collecting litter along the way. The hike will be 6 miles and will take about 3 hours. Dress in layers and be prepared for the weather. Bring water.

Register at tinyurl.com/ ud6tkxbr.

Art exhibit

A new exhibit called “Lorraine O’Grady: Both/And” will run from through April 30 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St. in Greensboro.

The exhibit is on loan from Brooklyn Museum in New York. It’s the first comprehensive overview of the work of Lorraine O’Grady (born in Boston in 1934), one of the most significant figures in contemporary performance, conceptual and feminist art.

Her work also includes video, photomontage, concrete poetry, cultural criticism and public art.

Raised in Boston by middle-class Jamaican immigrant parents and educated at Wellesley College, O’Grady spent years working as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. government, as a translator, and as a rock music critic before beginning her career as a visual artist in the late 1970s at the age of 45.