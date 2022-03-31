Upcoming events

The Big Hair Ball will be at 7 p.m. April 2 at the Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

The Guild and Junior Guild of Family Service of Greensboro will host the fundraiser, which includes a cocktail reception and a runway show with huge hairdos and crazy outfits created by local designers.

This 10th annual event will benefit Family Service of Greensboro.

Tickets are $115 at ticketmaster.com.

Circus

Paranormal Cirque will set up its tent in the parking lot at Four Season Town Centre, 410 Four Season Town Centre in Greensboro.

The show features acrobats, illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures and more.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 31 and April 1, 6:30 p.m. April 2, 9:30 p.m. April 2, 5:30 p.m. April 3 and 8:30 p.m. April 3.

Tickets are $10-$50 at black.cirqueitalia.com.

Performances are restricted for those 13 and older. Those 13 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian 21 or older with photo ID.

First Friday

First Friday is back from 6 to 9 p.m. April 1 at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

The event will feature live performances, open galleries and creative activities.

New plays

Creative Greensboro presents “Evening of Short Plays No. 40” at 7 p.m. March 31 and April 1-2 and 2 p.m. April 3 at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Saturday night’s performance will feature a moderated talk with the playwrights and directors.

The event will feature eight new short plays, each written by a member of Greensboro Playwrights Forum. The program, now in its 26th year, provides playwrights the opportunity to see their work go from page to stage.

This year’s lineup is:

“The Last Chance Masquerade” by Mike Brannon and directed by Susan Proctor

“Talismans” by Debra Kaufman and directed by Shelley Segal

“Someday” by Louis Panzer and directed by Carl Grasso

“Simon and Garfunkle and Taphophobia” by Brian Bornstein and directed by Mike Brannon

“Pair of Aces” by Randy Morris and directed by Sawyer Shafer

“Homecoming” by Cari A. Hopson and directed by Camille Wright

“Game of Chance” by Bill Cissna and directed by Andy Ralston Asumendi

“These Kids and their Equipage” by Carl Grasso and directed by Evan Wade

Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10 at the door.

Concert

Fiddle & Bow Society is back with The Tannahill Weavers at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at Old Salem Visitor Center, 900 Old Salem Road in Winston-Salem.

Fiddle & Bow Society, the Triad’s Folk Music Society, returns to live concerts with a performance by one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands, offering a diverse repertoire that spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs and original ballads and lullabies.

Tickets are $22 for adults in advance or $20 for members at fiddleandbow.org/events/tannahill-weavers, or $25 the day of the show.

Symphony change

Greensboro Symphony will present a revised Chamber Series performance at 4 p.m. April 3 at Tew Recital Hall at UNCG’s School of Music, 100 McIver St. in Greensboro.

Maestro Dmitry Sitkovetsky, having contracted COVID-19 while in his hometown of London, will not join the symphony for this performance. Instead, a new program by concertmaster Marjorie Bagley will be presented. The former Devil, Soldier and Violin program is postponed to a later date, with more information to follow.

The revised program will be:

Polonaise de concert, Op. 4 — Henryk Wieniawski; Elzbieta Tokarska, violin; and Katya Lapin, piano

Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 — Robert Schumann; Alex Ezerman, cello; and Katya Lapin, piano

8 Pieces, Op. 39 — Reinhold Glière; Stephanie Ezerman, violin; and Alex Ezerman, cello

Violin Sonata No. 1, Op. 13 — Gabriel Fauré and Marjorie Bagley, violin; and Katya Lapin, piano.

Tickets are $35 at 336-335-5456, Ext. 224, or ticketmaster.com. Student tickets are $9 with student ID.

College play

UNCG School of Theatre will present “Sweat,” a play by Lynn Nottage at 7:30 p.m. April 1-2, 2 p.m. April 3 and 7:30 p.m. April 6-9.

“Sweat” looks at the lives of factory workers in Reading, Pa., as they grapple with issues of economic insecurity, relationships, workers’ rights and race.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and children at 336-334-4392 or uncgtheatre.com.

Masks are required. The play’s rating is PG-13.

Concert

New Edition with Charlie Wilson and special guest Jodeci will bring The Culture Tour to Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, at 8 p.m. April 2.

Tickets are $59.50-$129.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Rescheduled concert

Justin Bieber will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 5 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

The Justice World Tour will also feature Jaden, Eddie Benjamin and Teo.

The concert was rescheduled because of the pandemic. Tickets already bought will be honored.

Play reading





Creative Greensboro Playwrights Forum will present a staged reading of Sally Kinka’s play “Power, Money and Sex ... Oh Yeah, and Love” at 7 p.m. April 6 at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

The play is a dark musical comedy that takes place in the Gilded Age and features characters who are compilations of some of the worst industrial titans of the 19th century, an era in which the wealth inequality gap grew by leaps and bounds.

A feedback session is planned after the reading.

Admission is free.

Tanger events





Tanger Center, at 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro, has several events coming up, including:

8 p.m. April 1: Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour. Starting at $87. bobdylan.com.

April 6-24: “Hamilton” North American Tour. Start at $49. hamiltonmusical.com.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Rap concert





Spring Fling with Rod Wave and Friends will be at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, at 7:30 p.m. March 31 to perform a rap show.

Other performers will include DaBaby, Boosie, No Cap, DJ Lowkey, DJ High Demand, Lil Bob, Blacc Zacc and Tokyo Jetz.

Tickets start at $40 at ticketmaster.com.

Artwork needed





Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is looking for art to feature from N.C. and southern Virginia artists, including two-dimensional paintings, photographs, mixed media and three-dimensional sculpture for inside and outside.

The artwork will be on loan to the PTAA for one year. An agreed-upon fee will be paid for installation time.

Visit flyfrompti.com/art-walking-tour to see current artwork on display or flyfrompti.com/2022-call-to-artists for art submission details.

Art exhibit





A new exhibit called “Lorraine O’Grady: Both/And” will run through April 30 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St. in Greensboro. The exhibit is on loan from Brooklyn Museum in New York. It’s the first comprehensive overview of the work of Lorraine O’Grady (born in Boston in 1934), one of the most significant figures in contemporary performance, conceptual and feminist art.

Her work also includes video, photomontage, concrete poetry, cultural criticism and public art.

Raised in Boston by middle-class Jamaican immigrant parents and educated at Wellesley College, O’Grady spent years working as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. government, as a translator, and as a rock music critic before beginning her career as a visual artist in the late 1970s at the age of 45.

O’Grady calls attention to the segregated nature of the art world.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

