Upcoming events

Tickets are $45-$95 at ticketmaster.com. Visit tangercenter.com.

Poetry event

High Point Arts Council’s Pullman Poet Society will hold a live reading from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at High Point Public Library Arts and Entertainment Plaza, 901 N. Main St. in High Point.

Members from the PPS will read excerpts from their latest anthology, as well as a selection of new and previous works.

The Pullman Poet Society is open to all ages and experience levels. The group meets at 5:45 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point, to critique, refine and experiment with their craft. There are no fees associated with joining the group.

Call 336-883-3646 about the reading or 336-889-2787 about the Pullman Poet Society.

Musical play





Barn Dinner Theatre will present the musical “The Color Purple” on Friday and Saturday nights through Sept. 25 at 120 Stage Coach Trail in Greensboro.