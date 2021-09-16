Upcoming events

Country duo Dan + Shay will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The tour was rescheduled. Tickets bought for the original date will be honored.
Special guests will be The Band Camino and Ingrid Andress.
Tickets are $39.50-$79.50 at ticketmaster.com.
Masks are required.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or danandshay.com.
Red panda event
Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro, will hold an International Red Panda Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18.
Activities include a scavenger hunt and the opportunity to become an official Red Panda Ranger. Special paintings created by the GSC’s red pandas, Tai and Usha, will be for sale, with proceeds going towards red panda conservation.
Red pandas are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with less than 2,500 individuals remaining in the wild.
Visit greensboroscience.org.
Symphony show
Greensboro Symphony will present Tchaikovsky and Beethoven Treasures at 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The concert will feature Ruslan and Ludmila Overture by Glinka, Piano Concerto No. 1 in Bb Minor Op. 23 by Tchaikovsky and Symphony No. 7 in A Major Op. 92 by Beethoven.
Tickets are $35-$80 at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborosymphony.org or tangercenter.com.
Art event
Hirsch Wellness Network’s Art Lives Here will be an online silent auction this year, from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2.
More than 100 local and regional artists have donated original works of art including paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, jewelry and more.
Silent bidding will support Hirsch’s free healing arts and cancer support programming.
Registration, which opens at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 and closes at 8 p.m. Oct. 2, is at HirschWellnessNetwork.org.
The art will be exhibited for in-person viewing from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 1 at 1250 Gallery Revolution Mill in Greensboro. Social distancing and mask wearing is required.
For information, call 336-209-0259.
Coltrane exhibit
The exhibit, “A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart,” will continue through Dec. 5 at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.
The exhibit, which is curated by the Grammy Museum, features 20 photographs of John Coltrane taken by Chuck Stewart, a legendary cultural photographer. It also includes an alto saxophone used by Coltrane. Other artifacts related to Coltrane are also on view as part of the museum’s permanent collection, including the piano from his childhood home on Underhill Street.
In celebration of Coltrane’s birthday, the museum will also show the documentary “Chasing Trane” at 7 p.m. Sept. 23.
Visit highpointmuseum.org.
Outdoor concerts
Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:
7 p.m. Sept. 17: Brooke McBride Band (country), food by Rockin’ Moroccan (Mediterranean plates, sandwiches, burgers, vegetable options) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
7 p.m. Sept. 24: 12M Case Band (rock), food by Big Cheese (burgers and more) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
7-9 p.m. Sept. 25: Ace Party Band (Top 40, pop) at Music @ Market Square at 303 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Beer garden open. Kids’ activities. Bring a blanket or chair. Free. 336-349-1111 or ci.reidsville.nc.us.
Central Carolina Fair
Central Carolina Fair is at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, through Sept. 19.
The fair features more than 25 rides
Admission is $5 for adults. Seniors, children under 42 inches and college students and military with ID are free.
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Visit centralcarolinafair.com.
R&B, symphony
Legendary R&B group Boys II Men will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 with Greensboro Symphony at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
In its 25-year career, Boyz II Men have won nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with 64 million albums sold.
Tickets are $45-$95 at ticketmaster.com. Visit tangercenter.com.
Poetry event
High Point Arts Council’s Pullman Poet Society will hold a live reading from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at High Point Public Library Arts and Entertainment Plaza, 901 N. Main St. in High Point.
Members from the PPS will read excerpts from their latest anthology, as well as a selection of new and previous works.
The Pullman Poet Society is open to all ages and experience levels. The group meets at 5:45 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point, to critique, refine and experiment with their craft. There are no fees associated with joining the group.
Call 336-883-3646 about the reading or 336-889-2787 about the Pullman Poet Society.
Musical play
Barn Dinner Theatre will present the musical “The Color Purple” on Friday and Saturday nights through Sept. 25 at 120 Stage Coach Trail in Greensboro.
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, “The Color Purple” is a coming-of-age story of Celie Harris, a young Black woman growing up in rural Georgia in the early 20th century. She suffers terrible abuses but also receives tremendous love and support from her sister and friends. The musical opened on Broadway in 2015 and won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.
Tickets are $51-$61 for adults and $25.50-$30.50 for children younger than 12 by calling 336-292-2211 or at barndinner.com. Tickets include an all-you-can-eat Southern-style buffet.
Call 336-292-2211 or visit barndinner.com.
