Upcoming events

Mipso will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St, Winston-Salem.

The old-time Chapel Hill-based group is made up of Joseph Terrell of High Point, Libby Rodenbough of Greensboro, Wood Robinson of Greensboro, and Jacob Sharp of Morganton.

Special guests will be Lowland Hum, a modern folk band based in Charlottesville, Va., made up of Daniel and Lauren Goans.

Tickets are $25-$40 at theramkat.com.

Holiday show

High Point Arts Council will host its annual holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Centennial Station Arts Center. 121 S. Centennial St. in downtown High Point.

The Charlie Brown Christmas Concert will feature Keith Byrd & Frynz playing your favorite holiday tunes.

Byrd is a performer, composer, arranger and music director. He has released two CDs, "Transition" and "Keith Byrd Trio Live at Reynolda House." He is a pianist at the High Point Country Club, musical director at Wesley Memorial Methodist Contemporary Services, and owns KVC Studio.