Upcoming events

Mipso will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St, Winston-Salem.
The old-time Chapel Hill-based group is made up of Joseph Terrell of High Point, Libby Rodenbough of Greensboro, Wood Robinson of Greensboro, and Jacob Sharp of Morganton.
Special guests will be Lowland Hum, a modern folk band based in Charlottesville, Va., made up of Daniel and Lauren Goans.
Tickets are $25-$40 at theramkat.com.
Visit theramkat.com, mipsomusic.com or lowlandhum.com.
Holiday show
High Point Arts Council will host its annual holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Centennial Station Arts Center. 121 S. Centennial St. in downtown High Point.
The Charlie Brown Christmas Concert will feature Keith Byrd & Frynz playing your favorite holiday tunes.
Byrd is a performer, composer, arranger and music director. He has released two CDs, "Transition" and "Keith Byrd Trio Live at Reynolda House." He is a pianist at the High Point Country Club, musical director at Wesley Memorial Methodist Contemporary Services, and owns KVC Studio.
The Hope Truck Food Co. will be on-site and for every meal that is bought, Hope Truck will donate a meal to someone in need. The Whistle Stop Bar at Centennial Station Arts Center will also be open and offering complimentary nonalcoholic holiday punch in addition to wine and beer for purchase.
In compliance with the Guilford County mandate, masks are required indoors except when actively eating and drinking.
Admission is $10 per person at highpointarts.org/events or at the box office from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Call 336-889-2787 or visit highpointarts.org.
Holiday movies
Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro, will host holiday movies.
Here's the schedule:
7 p.m. Nov. 28: "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"
7 p.m. Nov. 29: "Miracle on 34th Street"
7 p.m. Nov. 30: "Elf"
7 p.m. Dec. 3: "Muppet Christmas Carol"
7 p.m. Dec. 4: "It's a Wonderful Life"
2 p.m. Dec. 5: "The Polar Express"
7 p.m. Dec. 5: "White Christmas
Tickets are $7 at carolinatheatre.com.
Guests must have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours before the show. Masks are required.
Visit carolinatheatre.com.
Holiday concert
Robert Earl Keen will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro.
"The Road to Christmas" will lead guests on a journey of musical stops Keen and his band plan to travel this year.
Tickets are $30-$75 at carolinatheatre.com.
Guests must have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours before the show. Masks are required.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or robertearlkeen.com.
Art exhibit
Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art presents Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art, a group exhibition organized by Bessie Award nominee and UNCG professor Duane Cyrus.
The exhibition will be on view in SECCA’s Main Gallery through April 17.
Partly in response to SECCA’s open call in January for exhibition proposals to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, guest curator Duane Cyrus has developed Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art.
Cyrus, an accomplished dance artist and choreographer, draws upon his experience with movement and the human form in his exploration of black intersectionality through a range of artistic mediums, including photography, film, illustration and sculpture.
Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
Art exhibit
Theatre Art Galleries will open an exhibit today that will run through Jan. 22 at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
An opening reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at the gallery.
The Main Gallery will feature the art of Greig Leach with an exhibit titled “20/20,” which deals with the emotions, turmoil and isolation in 2020.
The Upstairs Gallery will feature the art of Lyudmila Tomova and Joseph Lahita in an exhibit titled “Light Captured.” The artists use watercolors and impressionistic strokes and semi-abstract techniques to create life and movement in their portrait and landscape works.
The Hallway Gallery will feature 22 photographs from the recent International Society of Furniture Designers INNOVATION + DESIGN competition.
Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Masks are required.
Visit tagart.org.
— Staff Reports