Upcoming events

Skating event

“Stars on Ice” will be at 7:30 p.m. April 20 at Greensboro Coliseum.

Performers will include 2022 Olympic Gold and Silver medalist, three-time World Champion, and six-time and reigning U.S. Champion Nathan Chen; 2022 Olympic Silver and Bronze medalists, four-time World medalists and three-time U.S. Champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue; 2022 Olympic Silver medalists, 2022 World Champions and U.S. Champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier; 2022 Olympic Silver medalists, three-time World medalists and three-time and reigning U.S. Champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates; 2022 Olympic Silver medalist, two-time World medalist and three-time U.S. Silver medalist Vincent Zhou; and 2022 Olympic Silver medalist and U.S. Champion Karen Chen, as well as Olympic Bronze medalist and U.S. Champion Jason Brown; 2022 World Bronze medalist and two-time U.S. Champion Alysa Liu; 2022 U.S. Champion Mariah Bell; plus crowd-favorite, Olympic Bronze medalist and U.S. Champion Mirai Nagasu.

Tickets start at $34 at ticketmaster.com.

Concert

Matthew West will perform at 7 p.m. April 26 at St. Marks Community Church, 1230 St. Marks Church Rd., Burlington.

West has won five Grammy Awards, as well as ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year, a Dove Award, an Emmy Award and more.

Special guests will be Cain, best known for their single "Rise Up (Lazarus)," and Hannah Kerr, who has released a new single called "Same God."

Tickets are $25-$100 at platformtickets.com.

Dance

Malpaso Cuban Dance Company will perform at 7:30 p.m. at April 23 at UNCG Theatre, 408 Tate St., Greensboro.

The company tours with 11 dancers and is led by its original three founders: resident choreographer and artistic director Osnel Delgado, executive director Fernando Sáez and dancer and co-founder Daileidys Carrazana.

Tickets are $70-$75 for adults, $60-$65 for seniors and military and $10 for students at vpa.uncg.edu.

Theater

UNCG School of Theatre will present “The Spongebob Musical” at UNCG Taylor Theatre, 406 Tate St. in Greensboro.

Spongebob and all of Bikini Bottom face the annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, an unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

The production will be directed by UNCG Assistant Professor of Theatre Erin Speer.

Performances, which are rated G and about 2 hours long, will be at 7:30 p.m. April 21-23.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students and children at etix.com/ticket/v/15070/taylor-theatre.

‘Hamilton’

The touring company of “Hamilton” will perform through April 24 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The show is the story of America then, told by America now. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The show takes on culture, politics and education with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Tickets start at $49 at ticketmaster.com.

Jazz show

Red Umber will perform at 7 p.m. April 21 at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in downtown High Point, as part of JAM — Jazz Appreciation Month.

JAM concerts are $10 per person at the door or at highpointarts.org/events.

Call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26, or visit highpointarts.org.

— Staff reports