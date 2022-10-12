Upcoming events

GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art, at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, presents a new exhibit called “Presence.”

The exhibit, which will be on display through Nov. 5, features 2D and 3D paintings, drawings, fiber art, printmaking and sculpture.

The exhibit, which has more than 100 works, includes notions of presence and absence, states of isolation and engagement, and personal and collective histories.

The art was created by 25 N.C. artists.

For exhibit-related events or more information, visit greenhillnc.org.

Theater

Triad Stage will present “Rebellious” at 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

This world premiere play focuses on four Bennett Belles through the sit-in movement.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 19-20; 8 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22; and 2 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 22-23.

Tickets start at $15 at triadstage.org/tickets.

Museum help

High Point Museum is recruiting people interested in High Point’s history, giving tours of historic buildings, leading hands-on activities and community involvement for docent positions.

The museum will host a new docent training in two parts. Docents must complete both parts to be fully trained. The first part will be from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 7, 14 and 21 and the second part will be from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 18, 23 and 30.

Participants will gain knowledge and skills to help the museum staff with group tours and educational programming.

“High Point Museum welcomes and encourages everyone to serve their community by becoming a volunteer,” said Sara Blanchett, curator of education at the High Point Museum. “One of the most interesting and exciting places you can volunteer is for a museum, and our museum has many opportunities to serve. If you enjoy helping people, being creative or speaking with people, then our education, community relations and visitor services departments are waiting for you.”

Those interested should fill out a volunteer application form at highpointnc.gov/825/Volunteers-Internships and email it to hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov or mail it to 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point, NC 27262.

Air Force band

High Point Theatre will host the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band from Langley-Eustis Air Force Base, Va., at 7 p.m. Nov. 8.

The band features 40 professional musicians whose commitment to excellence has earned worldwide acclaim and military distinction. The band incorporates orchestral classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie music and patriotic favorites.

The concert is free, but tickets are required.

Call or stop by the theater’s box office between noon and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. Tickets will be left at Will Call or if you’d like them mailed, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Tickets-USAF Heritage of America Band, High Point Theatre Box Office, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point, NC 27260.

Theater

Creative Greensboro will host Triad Playwrights Theatre for a Residency at The Hyers through Oct 16. The residency will culminate with performances of Pete Turner’s play, “The Unders” at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, in Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

“The Unders” is a drama about racial injustice and bigotry with characters who may, or may not, remember who they are. The quartet are locked in a ghost train racing through the darkness to an unknown destination: either Freedom or Hell. Not all will survive.

Creative Greensboro provides rent-free, up to six-week residencies for dance, theater, music, film and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creatives.

Tickets are $10-$12 at tinyurl.com/2s46jvdx.

Play contest

Creative Greensboro is accepting submissions for the 2024 New Play Project.

The New Play Project has been presented for 30 years annually awarding a $500 cash prize to a selected playwright along with a workshop production of the chosen play.

Submissions are open to any North Carolina resident or student playwright. The deadline is Nov. 14.

For rules and submission information, visit tinyurl.com/yc8xt3b3.

Fall Festival

Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will host a fall festival from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 and 22 in the market’s Lindsay Street parking lot in lieu of its traditional Saturday market.

This event will feature live music, activities for kids, raffles, giveaways and N.C. farm products, food and crafts.

The schedule is:

Oct. 15: The market is partnering with Reconsidered Goods to provide activities for all ages including hula hooping and jump roping. Free tastings will be from 10 a.m. to noon from Bull City Ciderworks and Guilford Hill.

Oct. 22: Fall Fest culminates with a performance by the Glenwood Choppers and brunch for purchase from the “farm and field to food truck” Spotted Pig. Reserve Thanksgiving turkeys from FJ Family Farm. Hula hoops, jump ropes and flower crown making with Reconsidered Goods will also be available.

Oct. 29: The market moves to the stacks at Revolution Mill for a pop-up market from 8 a.m. to noon. The farmers market will return to 501 Yanceyville St. on Nov. 5.

For a calendar of events, visit gsofarmersmarket.org.

Author event

Greensboro Public Library will host corporate training maven and author Christian Wetie for a book discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Benjamin Branch, 1530 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro.

Wetie will talk about his latest book, “Becoming the Best Version of You; A Guide to Self-Realization and Personal Transformation.”

Theater





In honor of its Centennial Celebration, UNCG’s School of Theatre will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Taylor Theatre, 406 Tate St. in Greensboro.

This adaptation of a classic Shakespearean comedy follows the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta. Four quarreling Athenian lovers escape into an enchanted forest where fairies await to play tricks on them, as well as a group of Athenian citizens preparing for the wedding festivities.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-15.

Tickets are $15 for adults at uncgtheatre.com or by phone at 336-334-4392.

Outdoor concerts

Outdoor concerts will continue with:

11:30 a.m. Oct. 14: Tre.Charles (alternative, indie, R&B, soul) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

11:30 a.m. Oct. 21: Rob Massengale (variety) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.