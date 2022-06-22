Upcoming events

The inaugural Summer Shindihg concert series at The Ramkat on June 18, 2021, was kicked off with a concert by the Vagabond Saints’ Society, and was filmed by local filmmaker Carissa Joines.

The resulting documentary film “Spill It All Over the Stage” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. June 23 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem.

The film takes viewers onstage with VSS for its now legendary return to live performance with its tribute to the Rolling Stones.

The outdoor concert came just as COVID-19 restrictions were beginning to lift. In that context, the performance became more than just another VSS show. It became an outpouring of joy and emotion as the Winston-Salem music community came together for the first time in almost two years.

The 90-minute concert film features the core VSS band — Doug Davis, Jerry Chapman, Randall Johnson and Aaron Burkey, as well as many other singers and musicians from the Winston-Salem area.

Musical

Creative Greensboro will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” at Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre, 4100 Well Spring Drive in Greensboro.

The musical is the inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, that follows a vivacious governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing back music and joy to the household.

“Playing Liesl has always been a fantasy of mine,” said cast member Arden Quagliano. “Getting this role is a dream come true and I could not be more thankful to Creative Greensboro and my acting family for that.”

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 23-25 and 2 p.m. June 26.

Tickets are $15 for adults or $10 for seniors and students at creativegreensboro.com.

Pride March

Greensboro Pride will hold a Pride March to Remember at 6 p.m. June 28 starting outside the International Civil Rights Center and Museum at 134 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro.

The event will commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots in New York City, which were the catalyst for the modern gay rights movement.

Attendees can also participate in a silent march to Governmental Plaza, where the evening will commence with speakers and a candlelight vigil.

Greensboro Pride will donate $1 for every attendee to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention efforts for youth in the LGBTQIA2+ community.

Attendees are encouraged to bring signs showing their support of the LGBTQIA2+ community.

Visit greensboropride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Concerts

Outdoor summer concerts will continue with:

7 p.m. June 23: The Pink Slips Band (R&B, soul) at Thursdays at Seven Concert Series, 135 W. Elm St., downtown Graham. 336-513-5510, cityofgraham.com/grpd-special-thursdays-at-7.

11:30 a.m. June 24: Kristina Murrell at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. June 24: Love & Valor (Americana, folk) at The Musical Chairs Concert Series at Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. Free. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs. 336-226-4495, alamancearts.org.

6:30 p.m. June 24: Jessy J with Reggie Buie opening at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. June 24: Coia Full Band (indie rock) with food by Smoke City (hibachi with a twist and Monk sauce) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. June 25: Gooseberry Jam (roots, rock) at Saturday City Sunsets at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. June 25: Ace Party Band (pop, Top 40) at Concerts on the Square at 303 S Scales St., Reidsville. Free. Beer garden on-site. Bring blankets, chairs. 336-347-2381, riseupreidsville.com.

7 p.m. June 25: The Bo Stevens (throwback country) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. June 26: The Greensboro Concert Band (traditional band/pops) at MUSEP at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. Food trucks Sweet Cold Treats and Funnel Cakes and Off the Hook. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

11:30 a.m. July 1: John Mark Ridge Music (country, rock, blues, bluegrass, gospel) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 1: Graymatter (rock) at The Musical Chairs Concert Series at Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham. Free. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs. 336-226-4495, alamancearts.org.

7 p.m. July 1: WristBand (classic blues, Southern rock) with food by Saucey Chick (gourmet sauced food) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. July 2: Drew Foust (roots, rock, soul) at Saturday City Sunsets at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 2: Smitty & the Jumpstarters (swing rock) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. July 2: The Magnificents (classic soul, Motown, beach, Top 40, dance) at Groovin’ on the Green at Depot Stage at Burke and Main streets, Gibsonville. Bring blankets, chairs. Free. 336-449-7241, gibsonville.net.

Theater





Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Bright Star” with music, book and story by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell at James Fitzpatrick Auditorium, 512 W. Mountain St. in Kernersville.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 24-25 and 2 p.m. June 26.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (60 and older) and $13 for students at kltheatre.com.

— Staff reports