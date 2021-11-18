Upcoming events

Secondhand Serenade is known for the 2008 two-time platinum part piano ballad, part pop-rock hit single “Fall For You.” Secondhand Serenade will release his latest album “Just Because You Sing Loud” in 2022.

Advanced tickets are $20 at theblindtiger.com and $25 the day of the show.

Stage play

The 26th annual production of “The Wizard of Oz,” presented by Community Theatre of Greensboro, will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 20-21 and 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.

Tickets are $10-$30, plus $5 processing fee and sales tax, available at carolinatheatre.com or 336-333-2605.

Opus Series concerts

Creative Greensboro, the city’s office for arts and culture, will present the Opus Series this fall with six concerts featuring the work of ensembles from the region.

“Live music is back in Greensboro and we are taking precautions to ensure the safety of musicians and audience members,” said Meredith Gornto, program and operations assistant for Creative Greensboro.