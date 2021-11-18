Upcoming events

James Taylor and His All-Star Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Special guest will be Jackson Browne.
Tickets start at $60.50 at ticketmaster.com.
Attendees must have proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72 hours before the event or show proof of full vaccination.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com, jamestaylor.com and jacksonbrowne.com.
Art exhibit
Theatre Art Galleries will open an exhibit today that will run through Jan. 22 at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
An opening reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at the gallery.
The Main Gallery will feature the art of Greig Leach with an exhibit titled “20/20,” which deals with the emotions, turmoil and isolation in 2020.
The Upstairs Gallery will feature the art of Lyudmila Tomova and Joseph Lahita in an exhibit titled “Light Captured.” The artists use watercolors and impressionistic strokes and semi-abstract techniques to create life and movement in their portrait and landscape works.
The Hallway Gallery will feature 22 photographs from the recent International Society of Furniture Designers INNOVATION + DESIGN competition.
Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Masks are required.
Visit tagart.org.
Concert
The San Francisco-based Telegraph Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road in Greensboro, as part of Music for a Great Space.
The quartet are: Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, violins; Pei-Ling Lin, viola; and Jeremiah Shaw, cello. It will present “War and Peace,” which highlights how three 20th-century composers were affected by the cataclysmic events of World War II: Grażyna Bacewicz’s String Quartet No. 4, Korngold’s String Quartet No. 3, and Britten’s String Quartet No. 2 in C Major, Op. 36.
Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $5 for students at musicforagreatspace.org/events/84.
Masks are required. Social distanced seating will be in effect, and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event will be required.
Visit musicforagreatspace.org.
Rock show
Emo-pop rocker Secondhand Serenade (aka John Vesely) will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.
Secondhand Serenade is known for the 2008 two-time platinum part piano ballad, part pop-rock hit single “Fall For You.” Secondhand Serenade will release his latest album “Just Because You Sing Loud” in 2022.
Advanced tickets are $20 at theblindtiger.com and $25 the day of the show.
Stage play
The 26th annual production of “The Wizard of Oz,” presented by Community Theatre of Greensboro, will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 20-21 and 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $10-$30, plus $5 processing fee and sales tax, available at carolinatheatre.com or 336-333-2605.
Visit ctgso.org.
Opus Series concerts
Creative Greensboro, the city’s office for arts and culture, will present the Opus Series this fall with six concerts featuring the work of ensembles from the region.
“Live music is back in Greensboro and we are taking precautions to ensure the safety of musicians and audience members,” said Meredith Gornto, program and operations assistant for Creative Greensboro.
The free concerts will be through Dec. 11 at various Greensboro venues. Some venues are requiring a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination for attendance.
The November concerts include:
7 p.m. Nov. 21: Alejandro Rutty and Philharmonia of Greensboro at Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring. Audience members need face coverings and proof of vaccination with a valid ID.
Visit creativegreensboro.com.
— Staff Reports
— Staff Reports