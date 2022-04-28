Upcoming events

The aerial sculpture, “Where We Met” by artist Janet Echelman has been renewed with bright, new colors at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in downtown Greensboro.

The artwork had a makeover at Diamond Nets in Washington State in partnership with Echelman, Greensboro Downtown Parks and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s Public Art Endowment.

The new color scheme is the first of a three-part series of developments to the sculpture over the next 15 years. Every five years, the park will welcome a new color variation of the artwork representative of the process of change in our community.

The sculpture’s form, based on the historic railway routes of Greensboro’s textile industry, will remain the same while the colors of the fibers used to weave the finished work will change. The nighttime lighting scheme will remain unchanged, as the new colors interact with the iconic pink glow that has become a hallmark of downtown Greensboro’s skyline.

Gospel show

The Richard Smallwood Gospel Celebration will pair Greensboro Symphony Orchestra and legendary gospel singer Richard Smallwood at 8 p.m. April 29 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The Community Gospel Choir, a group of 200 singers from 52 local churches, will also take part in the concert, led by conductor Henry Panion.

The concert will feature songs such as “I Love the Lord,” “Center of My Joy,” “Total Praise” and others.

Tickets are $35-$80 at ticketmaster.com or 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.

Jazz show

High Point Arts Council will continue its Jazz Appreciation Month at 7 p.m. April 28 with live jazz music by local group the Matt Kendrick Trio at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.

Hailed as “an extraordinarily talented bassman-composer,” Matt Kendrick is an award-winning jazz bassist and composer, featuring bebop, swing, avant-garde and other forms of jazz.

Tickets are $10 at highpoint.org/events or at the door.

Grits and blues

Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will host the Gritty Blues Breakfast Bar Fundraiser in partnership with The Historic Magnolia House and Piedmont Blues Preservation Society from 9 a.m. to noon April 30 at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.

The event celebrates the humble staple food of the South — grits — served alongside blues and other live music at the Saturday market.

The Historic Magnolia House culinary team will prepare white grits from Old Mill at Guilford with a choice of toppings: crumbled Neese’s Ssausage, Neese’s bacon bits, N.C. coastal shrimp, The Historic Magnolia House’s signature fried fish or grits with vegetables (fried okra, peppers, mushrooms). The cost is $9-$10.

Music will be by Taylor Aaron Parker Williams, a multi-instrumentalist from Greensboro. Free activities and games will be on the lawn.

Quilt exhibit

Two new quilts have gone on display at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point, as part of its exhibit “Domestic Art.”

The quilts are from the museum’s permanent collection and will be on display through Sept. 3.

One of the new quilts is made entirely of men’s suit fabric swatches. It was created between 1930-1950 in western North Carolina.

The other new quilt is a signature quilt from the Tar Heel Needlework Guild. The guild accepted $1 for each signature and $5 for local company logos and sought signatures from local leaders as well as state and national politicians. The number of squares and logos grew so numerous that one quilt became two, one for signatures and one for logos. The logo quilt will be displayed this July. A number of recognizeable names are featured on the quilt including President Gerald Ford and President and first lady Ronald and Nancy Reagan. The High Point Enterprise published a photograph of guild members collecting the signature of the governor at the time, James Holshouser, on March 9, 1975.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Call 336-885-1859 or visit highpointmuseum.org.

Art exhibit

A new exhibit called “Lorraine O’Grady: Both/And” will run through April 30 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St. in Greensboro. The exhibit is on loan from Brooklyn Museum in New York. It’s the first comprehensive overview of the work of Lorraine O’Grady (born in Boston in 1934), one of the most significant figures in contemporary performance, conceptual and feminist art.

Her work also includes video, photomontage, concrete poetry, cultural criticism and public art.

Raised in Boston by middle-class Jamaican immigrant parents and educated at Wellesley College, O’Grady spent years working as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. government, as a translator, and as a rock music critic before beginning her career as a visual artist in the late 1970s at the age of 45.

O’Grady calls attention to the segregated nature of the art world.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

— Staff reports