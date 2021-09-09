Upcoming events

Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:
7 p.m. Sept. 10: City Dirt Trio (acoustic rock, Americana), food by Marty’s BBQ at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
6:30 p.m. Sept. 11: Nathan Ward at Music in the Park at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive, Oak Ridge. Bring blankets and chairs. No alcohol. Free, but donations accepted for the band. oakridgenc.com.
5 p.m. Sept. 12: The Martha Basset Show at Summer Parks Concert Series at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Admission, parking free. Food trucks onsite, refreshments for sale. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. No outside alcohol. intothearts.org/parks2021.
7 p.m. Sept. 17: Brooke McBride Band (country), food by Rockin’ Moroccan (Mediterranean plates, sandwiches, burgers, vegetable options) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
Central Carolina Fair
Central Carolina Fair will return to Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, from Sept. 10-19.
The fair will feature more than 25 rides
Admission is $5 for adults. Seniors, children under 42 inches and college students and military with ID are free.
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 and 18, admission is $15 and includes an unlimited ride wristband that’s good until 5 p.m. From 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15, admission will be $1 for Dollar Days. Rides, select food items and parking will also be $1.
Visit centralcarolinafair.com.
R&B, symphony
Legendary R&B group Boys II Men will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 with Greensboro Symphony at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
In its 25-year career, Boyz II Men have won nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold.
Tickets are $45-$95 at ticketmaster.com. Visit tangercenter.com.
Poetry event
High Point Arts Council’s Pullman Poet Society will hold a live reading from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at High Point Public Library Arts and Entertainment Plaza, 901 N. Main St. in High Point.
Members from the PPS will read excerpts from their latest anthology, as well as a selection of new and previous works.
The Pullman Poet Society is open to all ages and experience levels. The group meets at 5:45 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point, to critique, refine and experiment with their craft. There are no fees associated with joining the group.
Call 336-883-3646 about the reading or 336-889-2787 about the Pullman Poet Society.
Arts event
Artist Cassandra Liuzzo is producing a new Community Weaving Project during her Creative Greensboro GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
It is a collaborative project, and the public is invited to participate. Drop by GROW during Liuzzo’s open studio hours to see her work, learn about her process and help create the Community Weaving Project. Or attend one of her artist talks from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 or Oct. 13.
Events are free to attend with no registration or weaving experience required.
Open studio hours are: 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 and and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays (Sept. 15-Oct. 15).
Liuzzo is an artist, art educator and the owner of Shelf Life Art and Supply Co., a new-and-used art supply store based in Greensboro, established in 2014.
Visit greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.
Musical play
Barn Dinner Theatre will present the musical “The Color Purple” on Friday and Saturday nights through Sept. 25 at 120 Stage Coach Trail in Greensboro.
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, “The Color Purple” is a coming-of-age story of Celie Harris, a young Black woman growing up in rural Georgia in the early 20th century. She suffers terrible abuses but also receives tremendous love and support from her sister and friends. The musical opened on Broadway in 2015 and won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.
Tickets are $51-$61 for adults and $25.50-$30.50 for children younger than 12 by calling 336-292-2211 or at barndinner.com. Tickets include an all-you-can-eat Southern-style buffet.
Call 336-292-2211 or visit barndinner.com.
Music groups
Creative Greensboro has opened registration for local music ensembles.
Musicians and singers high school age or older with previous instrumental or vocal experience can join the volunteer groups.
The groups include:
The Choral Society of Greensboro: Singers for symphonic works to traditional and contemporary choral literature. Rehearsal is 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Register by Sept. 28.
Greensboro Big Band: Musicians with intermediate to advanced experience playing swing-style jazz music. Rehearsal is 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Register by Oct. 15.
Greensboro Concert Band: Musicians with band experience. Rehearsals 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Register by Oct. 15.
Philharmonia of Greensboro: Musicians with orchestral experience. Rehearsals 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Register by Oct. 15.
Participation fee is $25. Participants should be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Visit creativegreensboro.com.
— Staff Reports
— Staff Reports