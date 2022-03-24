Upcoming events

Greensboro Ballet will present “Cinderella” at 5 p.m. March 26 and 3 p.m. March 27 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro

Tickets are $20-$40 with a $5 discount for children, students, seniors and the military at 336-333-2605 or carolinatheatre.com.

Masks are recommended but not required. Social distancing is encouraged.

Cinderella’s Ball, a gala for adults to benefit the Greensboro Ballet will be at 7 p.m. March 26 at Renaissance Room at Carolina Theatre.

Donor admission is $60 per ticket or $100 per couple at greensboroballet.org.

Event

The Big Hair Ball will be at 7 p.m. April 2 at the Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

The Guild and Junior Guild of Family Service of Greensboro will host the fundraiser, which includes a cocktail reception and a runway show with huge hairdos and crazy outfits created by local designers.

This 10th annual event will benefit Family Service of Greensboro.

Tickets are $115 at ticketmaster.com.

New plays

Creative Greensboro presents “Evening of Short Plays No. 40” at 7 p.m. March 31 and April 1-2 and at 2 p.m. April 3 at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Saturday night’s performance will feature a moderated talk with the playwrights and directors.

The event will feature eight new short plays, each written by a member of Greensboro Playwrights Forum. The program, now in its 26th year, provides playwrights the opportunity to see their work go from page to stage.

This year’s lineup is:

“The Last Chance Masquerade” by Mike Brannon and directed by Susan Proctor

“Talismans” by Debra Kaufman and directed by Shelley Segal

“Someday” by Louis Panzer and directed by Carl Grasso

“Simon and Garfunkle and Taphophobia” by Brian Bornstein and directed by Mike Brannon

“Pair of Aces” by Randy Morris and directed by Sawyer Shafer

“Homecoming” by Cari A. Hopson and directed by Camille Wright

“Game of Chance” by Bill Cissna and directed by Andy Ralston Asumendi

“These Kids and their Equipage” by Carl Grasso and directed by Evan Wade

Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10 at the door.

Concert

New Edition with Charlie Wilson and special guest Jodeci will bring The Culture Tour to Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, at 8 p.m. April 2.

Tickets are $59.50-$129.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Visit greensborocoli seum.com or

Rescheduled concert

Justin Bieber will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 5 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

The Justice World Tour will also feature Jaden, Eddie Benjamin and Teo.

The concert was rescheduled because of the pandemic. Tickets already bought will be honored.

Tanger events

Tanger Center, at 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro, has several events coming up, including:

7 p.m. March 24: Comedian, actor and author Rodney Carrington brings country and comedy together. $45.50. rodneycarrington.com.

8 p.m. April 1: Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour. Starting at $87. bobdylan.com.

April 6-24: “Hamilton” North American Tour. Start at $49. hamiltonmusical.com.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Concerts

High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point, will host several upcoming events, including:

7:30 p.m. March 25: Jump, Jive & Wail! featuring The Jive Aces. $20-$25. jiveaces.com.

7:30 p.m. March 26: Violinists Sons of Mystro. Brothers Malcolm, 23, and Umoja, 20, use their violins to creatively interpret reggae classics, American pop songs and their own creations. $20-$25. sonsofmystro.com.

Go to highpointtheatre.com for tickets and information.

Rap concert

Spring Fling with Rod Wave and Friends will be at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, at 7:30 p.m. March 31 to perform a rap show.

Other performers will include DaBaby, Boosie, No Cap, DJ Lowkey, DJ High Demand, Lil Bob, Blacc Zacc and Tokyo Jetz.

Tickets start at $40 at ticketmaster.com.

Artwork needed

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is looking for art to feature from N.C. and southern Virginia artists, including two-dimensional paintings, photographs, mixed media and three-dimensional sculpture for inside and outside.

The artwork will be on loan to the PTAA for one year. An agreed-upon fee will be paid for installation time.

Visit flyfrompti.com/art-walking-tour to see current artwork on display or flyfrompti.com/2022-call-to-artists for art submission details.







Art exhibit

A new exhibit called “Lorraine O’Grady: Both/And” will run through April 30 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St. in Greensboro. The exhibit is on loan from Brooklyn Museum in New York. It’s the first comprehensive overview of the work of Lorraine O’Grady (born in Boston in 1934), one of the most significant figures in contemporary performance, conceptual and feminist art.

Her work also includes video, photomontage, concrete poetry, cultural criticism and public art.

Raised in Boston by middle-class Jamaican immigrant parents and educated at Wellesley College, O’Grady spent years working as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. government, as a translator, and as a rock music critic before beginning her career as a visual artist in the late 1970s at the age of 45.

O’Grady calls attention to the segregated nature of the art world.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

— Staff reports

