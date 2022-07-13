Upcoming events

It’s time to vote. Not in a political election but a musical one.

The finalists for the 2022 Not Your Average Folk Contest have been chosen. Now, it’s time to choose a winner. The finalists are The Zinc Kings, Discount Rothko, Anna Vtipil and The Travis Williams Group.

The Zinc Kings are a progressive folk and string-band based in North Carolina, founded after recognizing a mutual love for community-oriented music.

Discount Rothko is a folk duo based in Winston-Salem that combines traditional folk with contemporary influences.

Anna Vtipil is a singer-songwriter, composer and pianist based in Raleigh.

The Travis Williams Group, of Pfafftown, is a world-music ensemble focusing on a fusion of traditional Arabic music with jazz, modern classical music, rock and world music.

Go to ncfolkfestival.com/vote to make your selection.

The N.C. Folk Festival will be Sept. 9-11.

EMF

Upcoming EMF concerts at Guilford College include:

8 p.m. July 14-15, July 21-22: Young Artist Orchestra Series at Dana Auditorium

8 p.m. July 16: Joseph M. Bryan Festival Orchestra Series: Titans at Dana Auditorium

3 p.m. July 17: Young Artists Piano Recitals at Dana Auditorium, Guilford College. Free.

8 p.m. July 19: Eastern Chamber Players at Dana Auditorium, Guilford College.

4 and 6:30 p.m. July 20: Young Artists Chamber Music Recital at Carnegie Room, Guilford College. Free.

8 p.m. July 20: Signature Performance: Percussion Explorations

For tickets, visit easternmusicfestival.org.

Concerts

Outdoor summer concerts will continue with:

6 p.m. July 15: Rumours ATL (Fleetwood Mac tribute band) with opener Trouvaille (cover band) at Rock’n in the Park at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Free. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs. asheboronc.gov or tinyurl.com/4muvf6u2.

7 p.m. July 15: U.B.U. Band (Carolina shag) at Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. Food trucks at 5 p.m. 336-495-7525, randlemanchamber.com/market-music.

11:30 a.m. July 15: Bill West (singer/songwriter) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 15: Indian Outlaw (Tim McGraw tribute band) at The Musical Chairs Concert Series at Fourth Street, 100 N. Fourth St., Mebane. Free. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs. 336-226-4495, alamancearts.org.

7 p.m. July 15: Second Glance Band (rock, country, blues) with food by Big Cheese (burgers and more) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. July 16: The Grand Ole Uproar (rock, Americana, hippie-tonk) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 16: Rusty Dusty String Band (folk, rock, country, R&B, jazz) at Groovin’ on the Green at Depot Stage at Burke and Main streets, Gibsonville. Bring blankets, chairs. Free. 336-449-7241, gibsonville.net.

7 p.m. July 16: Withdrew (rock) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.6 p.m. July 16: The Castaways (beach, country, Top 40, Southern rock) with Taco Bros Food Truck and Kona Ice at Music-in-the-Park at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road, Summerfield. summerfieldnc.gov.

6 p.m. July 17: The Beauty Operators (blues/indie/rock) at MUSEP at Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Taqueria El Azteca. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

6:30 p.m. July 17: Band to be announced at Arts Splash at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic dinners. No alcohol. 336-889-ARTS (2787), highpointarts.org.

11:30 a.m. July 22: jstory at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 22: Megan Doss Band (country) at The Musical Chairs Concert Series at Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. Free. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs. 336-226-4495, alamancearts.org.

6:30 p.m. July 22: Lin Rountree with Vincent Crenshaw opening at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. July 22: City Dirt Trio (acoustic rock/Americana) with food by Smoke City (hibachi with a twist and Monk Sauce) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. July 23: Pure Fiyah (reggae) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 23: Tell Me Lies (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) at Concerts on the Square at 303 S Scales St., Reidsville. Free. Beer garden on-site. Bring blankets, chairs. 336-347-2381, riseupreidsville.com.

7 p.m. July 23: West End Mambo (salsa) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. July 24: A Sign of the Times (jazz/R&B) at MUSEP at Gateway Gardens, 2924 E. Gate City Blvd. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Hot Diggity Dog. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

6 p.m. July 24: The Castaways (beach, country, Top 40, Southern rock) at Sunday Concerts at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Free. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs. asheboronc.gov or tinyurl.com/4muvf6u2.