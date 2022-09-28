Upcoming events

Carolina Classic Fair will be Sept. 30-Oct. 8 at Carolina Classic Fairgrounds, 421 N. 27th St. in Winston-Salem.

The fair will include a demolition derby, fair food, concerts, a rodeo, figure-eight racing and more.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 2-7 and Oct. 9; and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct 1 and 8

Tickets are $10 for adults ($2 surcharge at gate), $5 for children ages 6-11 ($2 surcharge at gate) and free for children 5 and younger and seniors 65 and older (with ID). Advance sale tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 6-11 at ticketmaster.com. Early bird admission is $5 before 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Unlimited ride wristbands are $40 Monday-Friday and $50 Saturday-Sunday.

For more information and a schedule of events, go to carolinaclassicfair.com

Concert

Pianist Michelle Cann will perform with Greensboro Symphony at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Tickets start at $35 at ticketmaster.com.

Art event

Art in the Arboretum will be from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Drive.

The event is a juried art event that features 35 area artists. Vendors will sell art, including glass, paintings, pottery, mixed media, photography, wood, wearable fiber, jewelry and more.

Live entertainment will be on two stages, as well as honeybee exhibits, gardening activities, Art Bark and food and beverages. Admission is free.

See a lineup of musical acts and artists at the Greensboro Beautiful website at greensborobeautiful.org/event/art-in-the-arboretum.

Theater

In honor of its Centennial Celebration, UNCG’s School of Theatre will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Taylor Theatre, 406 Tate St. in Greensboro.

This adaptation of a classic Shakespearean comedy follows the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta. Four quarreling Athenian lovers escape into an enchanted forest where fairies await to play tricks on them, as well as a group of Athenian citizens preparing for the wedding festivities.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1 and Oct. 12-15 and 2 p.m. Oct. 2.

Tickets are $15 for adults at uncgtheatre.com or by phone at 336-334-4392.

Ethiopian music

Creative Greensboro will host musician Jonovan Cooper for an artist Residency from Oct. 3-9 at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

The residency will feature workshops during the week and will end with a performance by Ethiopian-influenced jazz band tEwEsta.

Workshop schedule:

7 p.m. Oct. 3: An Introduction to Ethiopian Music. Audience members may bring instruments and learn Ethiopian pentatonic scales to recognize the sound of Ethiopian music.

6 p.m. Oct. 7: The Culture and History of Ethiopian Music. Ethiopian musician and doctoral engineering student Amanuel Abrdo Tereda will speak.

4 p.m. Oct. 9: tEwEsta in concert. Cooper’s band will perform Ethiopian-influenced jazz.

The workshops are free, and the concert is $10. Get tickets at tinyurl.com/bdhf7475.

Democracy lecture

Greensboro History Museum will host a Deeper in Democracy Series event with political science professor Christopher Cooper and veteran political reporter Lynn Bonner at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at the museum, 130 Summit Ave.

What’s on voters’ minds this fall ahead of midterm elections? How are court decisions shaping the state’s political landscape? How are the latest electoral maps influencing contests? Cooper will be talking with Bonner about what may be shaping North Carolinian’s choices this November.

For information, call 336-362-7112 or visit greensborohistory.org.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

11:30 a.m. Sept. 30: Carrie Marshall (acoustic piano pop) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodown townparks.org.

7 p.m. Sept. 30: Moxie Band (classic R&B, soul and funk) with food by West Coast Wanderer (meat or veggie on grilled naan and more) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

11:30 a.m. Oct. 7: Daniel DeLorenzo (jazz) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

5 p.m. Oct. 8: Twin Country Ramblers (old-time, bluegrass) and The Robertson Boys (Americana, gospel, country) at Oak Ridge’s Music in the Park, 6231 Lisa Drive, Oak Ridge. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food, drinks for sale. No alcohol. oakridgenc.com.