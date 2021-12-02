Upcoming events

Robert Earl Keen will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
“The Road to Christmas” will lead guests on a journey of musical stops Keen and his band plan to travel this year.
Tickets are $30-$75 at carolinatheatre.com.
Guests must have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours before the show. Masks are required.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or robertearlkeen.com.
Concert
Mipso will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem.
The old-time Chapel Hill-based group is made up of Joseph Terrell of High Point, Libby Rodenbough of Greensboro, Wood Robinson of Greensboro and Jacob Sharp of Morganton.
Tickets are $25-$40 at theramkat.com.
Visit theramkat.com or mipsomusic.com.
Holiday movies
Carolina Theatre, at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host holiday movies.
Here’s the schedule:
7 p.m. Dec. 3: “Muppet Christmas Carol”
7 p.m. Dec. 4: “It’s a Wonderful Life”
2 p.m. Dec. 5: “The Polar Express”
7 p.m. Dec. 5: “White Christmas
Tickets are $7 at carolinatheatre.com.
Guests must have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours before the show. Masks are required.
Visit carolinatheatre.com.
Holiday events
As of press time, all the events listed were still scheduled, but calling or checking ahead would be recommended.
7 p.m. Dec. 2: Charlie Brown Christmas Concert at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point. Featuring Keith Byrd & Frynz. $10 highpointarts.org/events. 336-889-2787, highpointarts.org.
7 p.m. Dec. 2; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4; 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 5: Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party” at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.
9 p.m. Dec. 3: It’s a Reggae Christmas at Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. theblindtiger.com.
6 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17, 23; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 18; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22: “Black Nativity” at Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
6-9 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18: Christmas By Candlelight at Körners Folley, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Self-guided tours of all 22 rooms, filled with seasonal displays. Advance ticket purchases strongly recommended. kornersfolly.org.
6 p.m. Dec. 4-5: “Christmas at the Inn,” Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main St., Kernersville. Free. tinyurl.com/s8n3yu5p.
6 p.m. Dec. 4, 2 p.m. Dec. 5: Dance Center of Greensboro: The Nutcracker Ballet at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $20. highpointtheatre.com.
11 a.m. Dec. 5: Made 4 the Holidays: Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Handcrafted and curated products. ticketmetriad.com/organizations/greensboro-farmers-curb-market
1-4 p.m. Dec. 5: 49th annual Holiday Open House: High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Take-home craft kits, HPU brass quartet, Memorial Handbells of First Presbyterian Church, blacksmith demonstrations and candledipping in the Historical Park and more. Santa Claus visits in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 1-2:30 p.m., and a mailbox for letters to Santa. Free. highpointmuseum.org.
2:30 p.m. Dec. 5: Kernersville Christmas Parade at 134 E. Mountain St., Kernersville. Visit tinyurl.com/rs3rf6vt.
3 p.m. Dec. 5: Archdale Christmas Parade at S. Main Street, Archdale.
3 p.m. Dec. 5: Jamestown Rotary Christmas Parade starting at Jamestown Town Hall, 301 E. Main St., Jamestown.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5, 10-12, 17-19: Santa at the Biltmore at Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., Greensboro. Requires registration. downtowngreensboro.org.
Dec. 5-Feb. 16: GreenHill’s Winter Show, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. The 42nd annual Winter Show will feature contemporary works in mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, wood and fiber works. greenhillnc.org.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 9: Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Tickets are $50.50-$90.50. greensborocoliseum.com.
6:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 10: Rhonda Thomas Holiday Jazz Concert: The Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., Greensboro. Early bird tickets are $50. 336-617-3382, thehistoricmagnoliahouse.org.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12: High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point.$22-$25. highpointtheatre.com.
3 p.m. Dec. 11-12, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18-19: “The Nutcracker” by Greensboro Ballet, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Tickets are $20-$45. carolinatheatre.com.
