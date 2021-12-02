Upcoming events

Robert Earl Keen will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.

“The Road to Christmas” will lead guests on a journey of musical stops Keen and his band plan to travel this year.

Tickets are $30-$75 at carolinatheatre.com.

Guests must have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours before the show. Masks are required.

Concert

Mipso will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem.

The old-time Chapel Hill-based group is made up of Joseph Terrell of High Point, Libby Rodenbough of Greensboro, Wood Robinson of Greensboro and Jacob Sharp of Morganton.

Tickets are $25-$40 at theramkat.com.

Holiday movies

Carolina Theatre, at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host holiday movies.

Here’s the schedule:

7 p.m. Dec. 3: “Muppet Christmas Carol”