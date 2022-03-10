Upcoming events

Artwork needed

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is looking for art to feature from N.C. and southern Virginia artists, including two-dimensional paintings, photographs, mixed media and three-dimensional sculpture for inside and outside.

The artwork will be on loan to the PTAA for one year. An agreed-upon fee will be paid for installation time.

Visit flyfrompti.com/art-walking-tour to see current artwork on display or flyfrompti.com/2022-call-to-artists for art submission details.

Artists needed

Randolph Arts Guild is looking for artists for its 38th annual juried artist show.

Prizes are $200 for Best in Show and $150, $100 and $50 for the top three prizes.

Artists can submit up to three pieces of art by March 21. Apply at tinyurl.com/emc5k8vy. Entry fee is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

Exhibit