Upcoming events

Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro, has announced its 2022-23 Broadway season.
The shows are:
Oct. 25-30: “Pretty Woman: The Musical.” With music by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the movie’s director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.
Dec. 6-11: “Jagged Little Pill.” A musical based on Alanis Morissette’s music.
Jan. 24-29, 2023: “CATS.” The classic musical that features the song “Memory.”
Feb. 21-26, 2023: “The Book of Mormon.” The nine-time Tony Award-winning musical from the creators of “South Park.”
March 14-19, 2023: “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations.” Follows the journey of The Temptations from Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
April 18-23, 2023: “Beetlejuice.” Based on Tim Burton’s film about the teenager who meets a recently deceased couple in her family’s new house.
May 17-June 4, 2023: “Disney’s Frozen.” A musical featuring all the songs from the Oscar-winning film, along with a dozen new tunes.
Current Broadway Season Seat Members have first access to seats by renewing their subscriptions by May 4 at FirstBankBroadway.com and clicking on “Renew Here.”
The public on-sale for Broadway season memberships will be at 10 a.m. June 6 at FirstBankBroadway.com.
Visit tangercenter.com.
Concert
Sona Jobarteh will perform at 8 p.m. March 19 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem. Jobarteh is a griot — a West African historian, storyteller, praise singer, poet and musician. She creates a blend of traditional music, Afropop and rock with a four-piece ensemble of Mamadou Sarr, African percussion, Eric Appapoulay, electric and acoustic guitars, Andy Mclean, electric bass, and Westley Joseph, drums.
Jobarteh performed at the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro in 2018.
Tickets are $25-$40 at theramkat.com.
Visit theramkat.com or sonajobarteh.com.
Music event
“Blueprints,” a two-night music performance led by Bobby Previte, features 13 of North Carolina’s best musicians.
Special guest Charlie Hunter will perform at 8 p.m. March 18 and 19 at The Yard at Revolution Mill in Greensboro.
Blueprints is a spontaneous live performance made up of more than 200 fragments extracted from every score Privete has written.
The event is free and open to the public with registration at tinyurl.com/7z9463z7.
Dance club
N.C. Dance Festival will host Virtual Dance Discovery Club from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 10 on Zoom.
The club is like a book club, but the discussion will be about dance.
Participants will watch a short dance work then be guided through reflection and discussion, including interactive, creative activities.
Register at tinyurl.com/mr3fz8rk.
The event is free.
Visit danceproject.org/ncdf.
Event
Sip Savor Shop will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. March 12 at Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The event will showcase beverages, foods and artisan creations, all by North Carolinians.
Tickets are $35 for each session ($15 for designated drivers) at ticketmaster.com.
Artwork needed
Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is looking for art to feature from N.C. and southern Virginia artists, including two-dimensional paintings, photographs, mixed media and three-dimensional sculpture for inside and outside.
The artwork will be on loan to the PTAA for one year. An agreed-upon fee will be paid for installation time.
Visit flyfrompti.com/art-walking-tour to see current artwork on display or flyfrompti.com/2022-call-to-artists for art submission details.
Artists needed
Randolph Arts Guild is looking for artists for its 38th annual juried artist show.
Prizes are $200 for Best in Show and $150, $100 and $50 for the top three prizes.
Artists can submit up to three pieces of art by March 21. Apply at tinyurl.com/emc5k8vy. Entry fee is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
Visit randolphartsguild.com.
Exhibit
Arist Katriel Srebnik’s work is on display at Ambleside Gallery, 528 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Srebnik interprets charming figures, dancers, interiors and street scenes with light, atmosphere and expressive brushwork to evoke mood and ambience in a contemporary impressionism style.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Visit amblesidearts.com or sregallery.com.
Art exhibit
A new exhibit called “Lorraine O’Grady: Both/And” will run through April 30 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St. in Greensboro.The exhibit is on loan from Brooklyn Museum in New York. It’s the first comprehensive overview of the work of Lorraine O’Grady (born in Boston in 1934), one of the most significant figures in contemporary performance, conceptual and feminist art.
Her work also includes video, photomontage, concrete poetry, cultural criticism and public art.
Raised in Boston by middle-class Jamaican immigrant parents and educated at Wellesley College, O’Grady spent years working as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. government, as a translator, and as a rock music critic before beginning her career as a visual artist in the late 1970s at the age of 45.
O’Grady calls attention to the segregated nature of the art world.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Visit weatherspoonart.org.
