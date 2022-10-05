Upcoming events

The 2022 Artstock Artists Studio Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 around Greensboro.

Participating artists display their work in their own studios, as well as at group or gallery locations. A red balloon marks each participating studio or gallery.

The tour is free. Artists will have pieces for sale.

To find studio locations, go to artstocktour.com/sites.html

Call 336-282-0010 or visit artstocktour.com.

Theater

Triad Stage will present “Rebellious” at 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

This world premiere play focuses on four Bennett Belles through the sit-in movement.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, 12-13, 19-20; 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 14-15, 21-22; and 2 p.m. Oct. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23.

Tickets start at $15 at triadstage.org/tickets.

Theater

Creative Greensboro will host Triad Playwrights Theatre for a Residency at The Hyers from Oct 10-16. The residency will culminate with performances of Pete Turner’s play, “The Unders” on Oct. 13-16 at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, in Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

“The Unders” is a drama about racial injustice and bigotry with characters who may, or may not, remember who they are. The quartet are locked in a ghost train racing through the darkness to an unknown destination: either Freedom or Hell. Not all will survive.

Creative Greensboro provides rent-free, up to six-week residencies for dance, theater, music, film and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creatives.

Tickets are $10-$12 at tinyurl.com/2s46jvdx.

Play contest

Creative Greensboro is accepting submissions for the 2024 New Play Project.

The New Play Project has been presented for 30 years annually awarding a $500 cash prize to a selected playwright along with a workshop production of the chosen play.

Submissions are open to any North Carolina resident or student playwright. The deadline is Nov. 14.

For rules and submission information, visit tinyurl.com/yc8xt3b3.

First Friday

Friday Friday, a self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7.

First Friday Night Live concerts will return from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7 on Lewis Street between Bourbon Bowl and the Bearded Goat with alternative Southern rock band The Vegabonds, as a part of the group’s 2022 countrywide tour. The Nashville-based act has recently released a full-length studio album, the latest project in the band’s 10-year history.

Other events will include a dance performance at the latest GreenHill Center for N.C. Arts exhibit, Spin the Crown roller skating event at The Crown at Carolina Theatre and Ghost Stories at Blandwood.

For information, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/first-friday.

Dance, art event

“Assembly” will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7 at Greensboro Project Space, 111 E. February One Place in Greensboro.

As a part of the North Carolina Dance Festival, “Assembly” derives from Tommy Noonan’s work with N.C.-based artists, activists and Restorative Justice specialists. The performance coincides with five other socially engaged dance artists from five other countries around the world, all tied together by the same score from Norwegian/Israeli artist/activist Mia Habib.

Admission is $15-$20.

Call 336-370-6776 or visit danceproject.org.

Fall Festival

Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will host a fall festival from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, 15 and 22 in the market’s Lindsay Street parking lot in lieu of its traditional Saturday market.

This events will feature live music, activities for kids, raffles, giveaways and N.C. farm products, food and crafts.

The schedule is:

Oct. 8: Free activities, music by Susan Riggs, a demonstration by local beekeepers, the Eco Bus, face painting and more. The Kathleen Clay Edwards library staff will also be on hand to issue library cards and check out books about the environment and food waste.

Oct. 15: The market is partnering with Reconsidered Goods to provide activities for all ages including hula hooping and jump roping. Free tastings will be from 10 a.m. to noon from Bull City Ciderworks and Guilford Hill.Oct. 22: Fall Fest culminates with a performance by the Glenwood Choppers, brunch for purchase from the “farm and field to food truck,” Spotted Pig. Reserve Thanksgiving turkeys from FJ Family Farm. Hula hoops, jump ropes and flower crown making with Reconsidered Goods will be available.

On Oct. 29, the market moves to the stacks at Revolution Mill for a pop-up market from 8 a.m. to noon. The farmers market will return to 501 Yanceyville St. on Nov. 5.

For a calendar of events, visit gsofarmersmarket.org.

Author event

Greensboro Public Library will host corporate training maven and author Christian Wetie for a book discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Benjamin Branch, 1530 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro.

Wetie will talk about his latest book, “Becoming the Best Version of You; A Guide to Self-Realization and Personal Transformation.”

Fair

Carolina Classic Fair will continue through Oct. 8 at Carolina Classic Fairgrounds, 421 N. 27th St. in Winston-Salem.

The fair will include a demolition derby, fair food, concerts, a rodeo, figure-eight racing and more.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 6-7 and Oct. 9; and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct 8.

Tickets are $10 for adults ($2 surcharge at gate), $5 for children ages 6-11 ($2 surcharge at gate) and free for children 5 and younger and seniors 65 and older (with ID). Early bird admission is $5 before 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Unlimited ride wristbands are $40 Monday-Friday and $50 Saturday-Sunday.

For more information and a schedule of events, go to carolinaclassicfair.com

Theater

In honor of its Centennial Celebration, UNCG’s School of Theatre will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Taylor Theatre, 406 Tate St. in Greensboro.

This adaptation of a classic Shakespearean comedy follows the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta. Four quarreling Athenian lovers escape into an enchanted forest where fairies await to play tricks on them, as well as a group of Athenian citizens preparing for the wedding festivities.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-15.

Tickets are $15 for adults at uncgtheatre.com or by phone at 336-334-4392.

Ethiopian music

Creative Greensboro will host musician Jonovan Cooper for an artist Residency through Oct. 9 at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

The residency will feature workshops during the week and will end with a performance by Ethiopian-influenced jazz band tEwEsta.

Workshop schedule:

6 p.m. Oct. 7: The Culture and History of Ethiopian Music. Ethiopian musician and doctoral engineering student Amanuel Abrdo Tereda will speak.

4 p.m. Oct. 9: tEwEsta in concert. Cooper’s band will perform Ethiopian-influenced jazz.

The workshops are free, and the concert is $10. Get tickets at tinyurl.com/bdhf7475.

Outdoor concerts

Outdoor concerts will continue with:

11:30 a.m. Oct. 7: Daniel DeLorenzo (jazz) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

5 p.m. Oct. 8: Twin Country Ramblers (old-time, bluegrass) and The Robertson Boys (Americana, gospel, country) at Oak Ridge’s Music in the Park, 6231 Lisa Drive, Oak Ridge. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food, drinks for sale. No alcohol. oakridgenc.com.

11:30 a.m. Oct. 14: Tre.Charles (alternative, indie, R&B, soul) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.