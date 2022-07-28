Upcoming events

Kernersville native Chris Lane will play golf in the morning and music in the evening on Aug. 3 during the Wyndham Championship.

The 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-7 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

Lane will play in the DeJoy/Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am and then play a concert at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Lane played baseball at Glenn High School and the UNC–Charlotte, but injuries ended his career prematurely. He turned his attention to music and auditioned for “American Idol” in 2007. Lane has three No. 1 singles; “Big, Big Plans” and “Fix,” both of which went platinum, and “I Don’t Know About You,” when went double platinum. He has 1.4 billion on-demand streams.

Guest artist will be Ross Coppley, a Lexington native. He plays about 100 shows each year and has opened for country stars including Luke Bryan, Eric Church and others.

Tickets are $95 and include one round of the tournament (Wednesday through Sunday) and the concert at tinyurl.com/2p8fj3x8 with $40 of each ticket donated to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem and Cone Health Tim & Carolyn Rice Center for Child and Adolescent Health in Greensboro.

Doors open for the concert at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets for the golf tournament are on sale at wyndhamchampionship.com/tickets.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

7 p.m. July 28: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot (R&B, soul) at Thursdays at Seven Concert Series, 135 W. Elm St., downtown Graham. 336-513-5510, cityofgraham.com/grpd-special-thursdays-at-7.

11:30 a.m. July 29: Lydia Pitt at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 29: Rock Steady (rock, country, R&B, blues) at The Musical Chairs Concert Series at Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham. Free. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs. 336-226-4495, alamancearts.org.

7 p.m. July 29: Bantumn Rooster (classic rock, beach, funk, dance, Top 40) at Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. Food trucks at 5 p.m. 336-495-7525, randlemanchamber.com/market-music.

7 p.m. July 29: Room 42 (rock, country, blues) with food by rockin’ Moroccan (Mediterranean plates, burgers, vegetarian options) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. July 30: Ashley Virginia (indie-folk) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 30: Emporium — Groovin’ on the Green at Depot Stage at Burke and Main streets, Gibsonville. Bring blankets, chairs. Free. 336-449-7241, gibsonville.net.

7 p.m. July 30: Camel City Yacht Club (soft rock) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. July 31: Nu Blu (bluegrass) at MUSEP at Country Park Shelter 7, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive. Food trucks: Slush Rush and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

6:30 p.m. July 31: Donna Hughes & Friends (indie, folk) at Arts Splash at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic dinners. No alcohol. 336-889-ARTS (2787), highpointarts.org.

11:30 a.m. Aug. 5: Lyn Koonce (singer/songwriter) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

6 p.m. Aug. 5: Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson tribute band) with opener Marvelous Funkshun (funk, blues, rock, jam) at Rock’n in the Park at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Free. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs. asheboronc.gov or tinyurl.com/4muvf6u2.

7 p.m. Aug. 5: Back Porch Orchestra (country) at The Musical Chairs Concert Series at Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham. Free. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs. 336-226-4495, alamancearts.org.

7 p.m. Aug. 5: The Ghosts of Liberty (Tyler and Emma Millard) with food by Taco Bros (tacos, burritos, quesadillas) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. Aug. 6: SunQueen Kelcey & The Soular Flares (R&B, soul) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. Aug. 6: Cap’n Dar and Friends at Groovin’ on the Green at Depot Stage at Burke and Main streets, Gibsonville. Bring blankets, chairs. Free. 336-449-7241, gibsonville.net.

7 p.m. Aug. 6: O.S.P. Band (high-energy variety, covers) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. Aug. 7: doby (funk/soul) at MUSEP at Keeley Park, 4100 Keeley Road. Food trucks Slush Rush and Hot Diggity Dog. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

Concert

Summer Wars will be from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Aug. 5 at ETC. Greensboro, 1333 Grove St. in Greensboro.

The variety show will feature hip-hop, punk and neo-soul music.

Performers will include OG Spliff, Ban Saint, NU-WRLD, Pynk Mo$cato, Samurai Yola, 47 Eyez On Me and FBE BIG JOHN

Bring your own drinks.

Admission is $5 in advance at eventbrite.com or $10 the day of the show.

Concert





Fiddle & Bow Society will present Graymatter at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.

Graymatter, an acoustic rock group, is made up of Brad Gray (vocals, acoustic and electric guitars), Barry Gray (vocals and acoustic guitar), Bev Gray Gude (vocals, 12-string and high-strung acoustic guitars, bodhran, percussion and flute) and Dave Gude (vocals, acoustic guitar, tenor banjo, harmonica and mandolin).

Tickets are $21.20 in advance at carolinatheatre.com or $23.30 the day of the show.