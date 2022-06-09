Upcoming events

Outdoor summer concerts will continue with:

11:30 a.m. June 10: Mistura (jazz, Spanish, Brazilian bossa nova) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

6 p.m. June 10: Live Wire (AC/DC tribute band) with opener Joey Whitaker (rock) at Rock’n in the Park at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Free. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs. asheboronc.gov, tinyurl.com/4muvf6u2.

7 p.m. June 10: Retro Band (R&B, soul, funk, dance, country, pop) at The Musical Chairs Concert Series at Burlington City Park, 1288 S. Main St., Burlington. Free. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs. 336-226-4495, alamancearts.org.

7 p.m. June 10: Moxie Band (classic R&B, soul, funk) with food by Big Cheese (burgers and more) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. June 11: Wake Moody (R&B, rock, pop) at Saturday City Sunsets at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

6:30 p.m. June 11: Never Too Late (bluegrass) at Oak Ridge’s Music in the Park, 6231 Lisa Drive, Oak Ridge. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food, drinks for sale. No alcohol. oakridgenc.com.

6 p.m. June 12: The Philharmonia of Greensboro (classical/pops) at MUSEP at Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Drive. Food trucks: Sweet Cold Treats and Funnel Cakes and Off the Hook. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

11:30 a.m. June 17: (Juneteenth) Debbie the Artist (acoustic soul) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. June 17: Dear Sister (rock, pop) at The Musical Chairs Concert Series at Fourth Street, 100 N. Fourth St., Mebane. Free. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs. 336-226-4495, alamancearts.org.

7 p.m. June 17: Joy Band (Americana, jazz, indie, folk) with Zeko’s-2-Go (pitas, Philly steaks, chicken, vegetarian options) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. June 18: (Juneteenth) Gregory Amos (soul, inspirational) at Saturday City Sunsets at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. June 18: The Rusty Dusty String Band (folk, rock, country, R&B, jazz) at Groovin’ on the Green at Depot Stage at Burke and Main streets, Gibsonville. Bring blankets, chairs. Free. 336-449-7241, gibsonville.net.

6 p.m. June 18: Special Occasion Band (variety) with Pearl’s Kitchen Food Truck and Kona Ice at Music-in-the-Park at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road, Summerfield. summerfieldnc.gov.

2:30 p.m. June 19: Juneteenth Gospel Superfest — Interfaith Celebration (gospel) hosted by the Juneteenth GSO Fest with support from Creative Greensboro at MUSEP at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

6:30 p.m. June 19: Carolina Soul Band (R&B, soul) at Arts Splash at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Avenue, High Point. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic dinners. No alcohol. 336-889-ARTS (2787), highpointarts.org.

Concert

The R&B Music Experience with Keith Sweat, Monica, Tamar Braxton, Silk 112 and Tevin Campbell will be at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, at 7:30 p.m. June 11.

Tickets start at $67 at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

Community Theatre of Greensboro will present “Shrek: The Musical” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.

The musical follows the unlikely hero, wisecracking donkey and feisty princess featured in the award-winning DreamWorks film of the same name.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. June 17-18, 24 and 2 p.m. June 18-19, 25-26.

Tickets are $10-$30 at carolinatheatre.com.

Event

Greensboro Summer Solstice will be from 2 to 10 p.m. June 18 at Greensboro Arboretum and Lindley Park.

Two stages will feature music and dance performances. The event will also include a drum circle, vendors and more with the annual Fire Finale at 9 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. No pets allowed.

Theater

Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Bright Star” with music, book and story by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell at James Fitzpatrick Auditorium, 512 W. Mountain St. in Kernersville.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 17-18, 24-25 and 2 p.m. June 19, 26.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (60 and older) and $13 for students at kltheatre.com.

Event

Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet will hold its second annual Juneteenth GSO Fest from June 16-19.

Juneteenth is a celebration of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received word two years after the Civil War had ended that they had finally received their freedom.

The schedule will be:

8-10 p.m. June 16:

SiStars of Juneteenth at the Van Dyke Performance Space

7:30-9 p.m. June 17:

Arts Legacy Awards at the Van Dyke Performance Space

8 p.m.-midnight June 17:

The Uptown FRESH Sneakerball at the Khalif Event Center

11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18:

Family Day at the Greenway (in front of Cumberland Courts)

5-10 p.m. June 18:

Black Food Truck Festival

2:30-5:30 p.m. June 19:

Gospel Superfest: Interfaith Celebration

— Staff reports