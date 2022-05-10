Venus Williams, Rosanne Cash, Jose Andres among 2022-23 Bryan Series speakers

GREENSBORO — Tennis champ Venus Williams, singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash and humanitarian chef José Andrés will be among the speakers for the 2022-23 Bryan Series.

Officials from Guilford College, which presents the series, announced the upcoming season on Tuesday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The announcement came before Steve Martin — actor, comedian, musician and writer — took the stage in the current season of prominent speakers.

Next season will bring five programs exploring a variety of topics — from changing the world with a vaccine to leveraging the power of food — in a season that begins in October at the Tanger Center.

Speakers come from food relief efforts in Ukraine, as well as sports, business, music, science and journalism.

“As always, we aim to educate and entertain and to provide information that will be interesting to all who attend Bryan Series programs,” Ty Buckner, Guilford’s interim vice president of communications and marketing, said in Tuesday’s announcement.

Williams will open the season on Oct. 20. The former world No. 1 singles and doubles tennis player and seven-time grand slam champion will talk about achieving equality and success in sports and business.

On Nov. 10, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Cash,daughter of legendary singer Johnny Cash, will join renowned neuroscientist Daniel Levitin for a speaking and performing program about the impact of music on the brain. She wrote the best-selling memoir “Composed,” in which she details her career and recovery from brain surgery.

Kizzmekia Corbett, assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard Chan School, will present a Feb. 6 program on the development of the Moderna vaccine to combat COVID-19. She’s a native of Hurdle Mills, about an hour from Greensboro.

Humanitarian chef Andrés will speak Feb. 28 on leveraging the power of food. He was to have presented a program during the current season, but was unavailable because of his relief work with World Central Kitchen in Ukraine.

“José Andrés, with World Central Kitchen, is making headlines every day for his incredible relief efforts in Ukraine,” Buckner said in the news release.

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Ronan Farrow will conclude the season on April 4, with a program about fighting for hard truths.

The 1,600 current subscribers and Legacy Society members have an opportunity to renew their season commitments starting Wednesday.

New subscriptions and memberships will be on sale to the general public in July, and single-event tickets are scheduled to be on sale in September.

For more information, visit bryanseries.guilford.edu.

