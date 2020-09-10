Her music makes you think, celebrate, grieve and rejoice. Veronika Jackson's job is to stir your emotions with her artistry. She's classified as a folk singer, but to fully appreciate what she does, you have to widen your musical boundaries a bit.
Since the National Folk Festival came to town in 2015 and became the N.C. Folk Festival in 2018, folks around these parts have had to rethink their definition of folk music. The new definition is music of the people, a diverse sampling of cultures from around the globe. And even though those folks couldn't make it in person this year, they're still represented with a virtual sampling of multicultural expression from local and regional musicians.
And since the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society's 34th annual Carolina Blues Festival has shared interests and was in danger of being canceled this year because of COVID-19, the two organizations decided to join forces and present a combined festival Sept. 11-13, with Jackson as the musical common denominator.
“We are celebrating women of the blues as our theme to bring awareness (of the) 100 years of the suffrage movement to the 34th annual Carolina Blues Fest,” says PBPS president Atiba Berkley, noting that women have not always gotten credit for their contributions to blues music. Female blues singers such as Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith and Sister Rosetta Tharpe (who could rock it like a slumming angel) loom large in the blues pantheon.
To honor the contributions of women in blues, PBPS asked the N.C. Music Hall of Fame to re-stage its induction of blues/folk artist Elizabeth Cotten, filming the induction at the Underground Railroad tree on Guilford College's property.
Cotten's unique picking style, strumming bass lines with her fingers and the melody with her thumb, became known as "Cotten picking." The Carrboro native composed the folk classic “Freight Train” as a pre-teen, but worked as a maid for the next 25 years, eventually working for Pete Seeger's family as a housekeeper. In the late '50s, Seeger's father began recording her, and the song she wrote at the age of 11 helped propel her to worldwide fame touring in the '60s with artists including Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker.
“We wanted to pay homage to a black acoustic blues and folk artist with a black, acoustic folk artist,” Berkley says of the PBPS's decision to feature Veronika Jackson.
Some folks want to classify Jackson as a Piedmont blues artist, but she says her musical journey is a bit wider-ranging. The self-taught guitarist was shown some basics by a friend growing up in St. Petersburg, Fla., but branched out on her own from there.
“I found out that what I was picking was Piedmont guitar,” she says. “You're picking up on the strings. And the syncopation I have when I play my music, a lot of folks tell me that's really unique: 'You're doing the Piedmont, but you also got a form of syncopation in your music.' So It wasn't like I specifically went to that.”
Jackson's involvement with Cotten came in a roundabout way as well. “Elizabeth Cotten, a lot of people were doing her music, but they weren't saying she's the one that wrote them,” Jackson says. “And that's the thing that kinda gets me.
"The gentlemen that introduced me to Elizabeth Cotten, he introduced me not with 'Freight Train.' He introduced me with 'Shake Sugaree.' He said, 'You know you need to learn this song,' and he wrote down all the lyrics, gave me the chords to it. And I came and I got up on it, and that's how I got up on Elizabeth Cotten, through him.” Jackson included her version of Cotten's “Freight Train” on her latest release, 2019's “The Woman I Am.”
Jackson has a nice clean, crisp, clear delivery with a churchy flavor, with the power and glory of Ruthie Foster. Even though she grew up in a folk-singing environment in St. Petersburg, she's just as familiar with blues artists, including Bessie Smith and Diamond Teeth Mary, named for the sparkling stones she pried loose from a necklace stolen from her evil stepmother and embedded in her front teeth. Jackson doesn't have a flashy grill, but her soul shines brightly in her lyrics and her delivery.
Her original song, “The Clouds Are Passing,” from her latest release is an aisle-hopping gospel/secular song, with a foot in both worlds. “When you're going through stuff, life happens,” Jackson says, chuckling. “I was going through something, and I can see the light coming.”
But the light she talks about in the song has double meaning. “When I say that the sun is shining, a lot of people don't realize I am talking about the Son, that spiritual Son.”
The song triggers a flashback for her. “My mother was a single parent, and she was having some challenges. My heart went back there a little bit thinking about her, and the things she told me about how to live a good life. It was little in-between, kind like a double whopper, talking about blues a little bit, how you came to go through something. On the other hand, that Son is shining, and there is light coming thru, but you're making it.”
The 67-year-old artist says that her light still has plenty of wattage in it. “I believe I got 20 to 30 more years on this Earth, so I've got more songs to write and a few more CDs to record.”
With all the horror and tragedy the pandemic has wrought, she said she believes it's important for folk artists to speak up and speak out. “It's not coming from the acoustic music any more too much. I think people are afraid, thinking that if they write or play something, people may not like it and they'll lose their following.”
But Jackson believes she has a solution. “I'll just take my time, sit down here and write a few songs. It'll be a lighthearted message but one that touches people, makes 'em think a little bit."
She's also proud of the heritage that her unique picking skills are derived from.
“That really enlightened me and made me happy that I was playing a form of music that was rare, and a Black woman, and something that not many woman are doing now," she says. “I'm a seasoned woman. I'm 67 years old. So to be playing at that age, that tells me I got some years to go to bring something to the forefront for lot of people to enjoy for years to come.”
