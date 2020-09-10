Etc.: The pre-recorded videos were made at notable locations, such as Center City Park, the International Civil Rights Center and Museum and others. The concert segments — each two hours long — will be posted over three nights.

Cost: Free, but donations will be accepted. Help to keep the festival free and pave its way to return in 2021 in downtown Greensboro by contributing to the Virtual Bucket Brigade. Click the Donate link at ncfolkfestival.com , or send a check payable to North Carolina Folk Festival, P.O. Box 5364, Greensboro, NC 27435.

Performers

The Hamiltones: The Charlotte and Greensboro-based R&B/soul trio started as backup vocalist for Grammy Award-winning soul singer Anthony Hamilton. Members are Corey "2E" Williams II from Greensboro, Tony Lelo from Morrisville and J. Vito, who grew up in Anson County. The group filmed its show in front of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in center city.

Chatham County Line: Bluegrass group formed in Raleigh. Their performance was filmed at The Old Mill of Guilford in Oak Ridge.

Mandolin Orange: Americana/folk-based duo from Chapel Hill. Their performance was filmed at First National Bank Field.

Veronika Jackson: The Atlanta-based acoustic folk/blues artist will pay tribute to the late Elizabeth "Libba" Cotten, an American blues and folk musician, singer and songwriter from Carrboro. The performance by the Florida native was filmed at the Underground Railroad tree at Guilford College. "We really thought it would highlight our context for our performance," said Atiba Berkley, president of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, which joined forces with this year's folk festival.

Charlie Hunter: This seven-string guitar virtuoso plays jazz, jazz fusion, acid jazz, jazz rock and funk. He now lives in Greensboro. His performance was filmed at Center City Park downtown.

Justin Harrington, AKA Demeanor: The Greensboro-born rapper merges hip-hop and unorthodox folk elements. He and his mother, Lalenja Harrington, performed on the album "Freedom Highway," the second solo studio album by his aunt, Grammy Award-winner Rhiannon Giddens. His performance was filmed at the historic Magnolia House, a segregation-era motel for African Americans traveling the East Coast.

Charly Lowry: This Lumbee-Tuscarora musician from Robeson County was a contestant on Season 3 of competitive reality television show "American Idol." She filmed her performance at the Magnolia House.

Rissi Palmer: The Durham-based Palmer is a country, pop, R&B/soul musician. She debuted in 2007 with the single "Country Girl." It made her the first African American woman to chart a country song since Dona Mason in 1987. Her performance was filmed at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum in Sedalia.

Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba: This Pittsboro-based, kora-led dance band combines West African traditionals, funk, rock, blues and elements of jazz. Their performance was filmed at the Greensboro Rotary Carousel at the Greensboro Science Center.

The Burnett Sisters Band: The family band from Boone plays old-time music. Its performance was filmed at Gateway Gardens.