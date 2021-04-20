Virtual dance concert highlights anti-bullying awareness and prevention

Staff Report
GREENSBORO — Watch the local iAlign Dance Company perform virtually "The Other 'B' Word - An Anti-Bullying Awareness and Prevention Dance Showcase."
In particular, watch the inspiring dance featuring Adam Bradby and his young son, Arris, 5.
The dance and narration that introduce the father and son dance starts at 6 minutes, 40 seconds. Then at about 9 minutes, the father and son dance to Michael Jackson's song, "Man in the Mirror."
