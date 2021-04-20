 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual dance concert highlights anti-bullying awareness and prevention
0 comments
top story

Virtual dance concert highlights anti-bullying awareness and prevention

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
"The Other 'B' Word - An Anti-Bullying Awareness and Prevention Dance Showcase".

iAlign Dance Company presents a virtual dance concert called "The Other 'B' Word - An Anti-Bullying Awareness and Prevention Dance Showcase." Watch Adam Bradby and his son, Arris, perform. 

 iALIGN DANCE COMPANY, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — Watch the local iAlign Dance Company perform virtually "The Other 'B' Word - An Anti-Bullying Awareness and Prevention Dance Showcase."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In particular, watch the inspiring dance featuring Adam Bradby and his young son, Arris, 5.

The dance and narration that introduce the father and son dance starts at 6 minutes, 40 seconds. Then at about 9 minutes, the father and son dance to Michael Jackson's song, "Man in the Mirror."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QCtZdd5vjo.  

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebrities on what they've missed this awards season

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News