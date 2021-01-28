‘WandaVision’ plays games with sitcom tropes, but takes a risk that the post-rerun generation won’t get the gag

If you spent any kind of time in front of the television during your childhood and you’re over the age of 40, you’ll recognize the TV tropes — and in some instances, the specific shows — referenced in the new Marvel series “WandaVision” on Disney+.
In the early going, the show eschews your typical superhero storyline in favor of something cheeky and bizarre, plunking down two Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) characters — the magically inclined Wanda Maximoff and her android beau, Vision — into various sitcom templates of old. The first episode (and much of the second) is in black-and-white, and it hearkens back to everything from “I Love Lucy” of the 1950s to “The Dick Van Dyke Show” of the early 1960s, plus a good dose of the original “Twilight Zone.”
Advancing chronologically, the show adds in references from “Bewitched,” which ran from the mid-’60s to the early ’70s, and subsequent episodes will advance the timeline through the decades. So far it’s been a hoot.
Anyone old enough to have seen these old shows in their original runs (or watched them decades later in afternoon syndication) will be familiar with the formats and stylistic gewgaws that “WandaVision” is playing with. Without that awareness, though, will audiences — specifically of people in their teens and maybe 20s — find the whole thing perplexing and off-puttingly niche?
On Twitter, the London-based writer Catherine Queen gave voice to that wariness: “This strikes me as such an odd experiment. How much crossover is there between MCU and classic sitcom fans? I’m not an MCU fan but I am an adult in my mid-30s, and I wouldn’t recognize any elements of ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ or ‘I Love Lucy’ etc., because I’m too young to know them.”
This presents a challenge for a show like “WandaVision.” The intense artificiality of any sitcom is strange enough to begin with, and all of that becomes even stranger when you add in a pair of supremely confused Marvel characters who are trying to suss out the bizarro suburban fantasia they suddenly inhabit as husband and wife.
“Pleasantville,” from 1998, riffed on many of these same themes, starring Reese Witherspoon and Tobey Maguire as '90s-era teens trapped in the faux idyllic world of a '50s sitcom. The movie came out years before younger audiences started forgoing TV in favor of YouTube and anything else the internet has to offer.
There’s no shortage of cable channels in the business of TV classic, from MeTV to TVLand to the Nick at Nite programming block on Nickelodeon.
But those daily schedules may as well exist in another dimension if you don't “watch TV” in the traditional channel-flipping sense. Marvel seems to be banking that at least some younger audiences will have an awareness.
Brett Neveu is a senior lecturer at Northwestern University, where he teaches screenwriting, and based on his experiences talking with undergrads, he has a couple of theories.
“Video games are one,” he said. “Fallout and Cuphead use the genre to lay clues, so if you want to know what the hell is going on, you’re going to search out that information. Fallout is a game that’s been around for a long time and there’s different variations, but it’s set in a post-nuclear war future where only the pop culture that has remained behind is from the 1950s. So the jokes that are in the game, the references, they are all part of a culture that is long gone. And if you invest in this puzzle, you have to know these reference points.”
So people are hitting pause to search the internet? “Yeah, if it helps them win the game!”
And Neveu thinks this is how some people will watch “WandaVision” as well, driven by a desire to unearth those small, winking details (aka Easter eggs) that Gen-Xers and Baby Boomers will clock on sight.
Consider: Wanda and Vision sleep in separate twin beds, just like Lucy and Ricky — a specific trope courtesy of ’50s-era network standards that were too squeamish to portray a married couple sharing the same bed and ... heaven forbid, imply they’re also having sex in that bed. (“WandaVision” jokes around with the subtext of that trope, too.) When the footage in Episode 2 transforms from black-and-white into color, the shift doesn’t just underscore the weirdness of Wanda and Vision’s world, but functions as a callback to every 1960s sitcom that was initially shot in black-and-white, only to switch to color in later seasons. As “WandaVision” barrels into the ’70s, the groovy interior design of the couple’s home is happily reminiscent of “The Brady Bunch,” down the distinctive staircase railing.
It’s not that the show is unenjoyable if you don’t notice these touches. But they so clearly function as part of the experience. All of this is phony, the show seems to be saying, but in distinctive ways depending on the era. Isn’t it worthwhile to reflect on Hollywood’s surreal concept of what family life is meant to look like? By setting “WandaVision” within the unreality of a sitcom, show creator Jac Schaeffer is both honoring that TV history while also exploring just how twisted and false the premise of these shows really are.
Neveu said there’s another way old shows are getting in front of younger eyes: TikTok.
“There’s a lot of borrowing of pop culture just from anywhere on the internet, and that includes TV clips but also theme songs,” he said. “I think it’s just so hard to produce new content that a lot of people on TikTok are looking around like, there’s all this content that already exists, what can I do with that?”
So unlike previous generations passively consuming syndicated shows because they were simply there, younger generations are making an active choice to dig back through time, link after link, clip after clip, falling down the proverbial internet rabbit hole. The ability to punch anything into a search engine has created a culture of curiosity.
Plenty of older shows are now available on various streaming platforms. They’re easy to find. But are younger viewers really going to seek them out because of “WandaVision”?
“Yes, I can see that happening, only because they need context,” said Neveu. “Because everybody’s going to be talking about it. They’re going to read articles about the show and they want to be able to speak knowledgeably about this stuff.
“I know for a fact that people this age are doing that kind of research,” he said. “We’ve all turned into students of media and context is everything. So if you can gather more information, then you’re more emotionally engaged, and that’s what these students are looking for.” Everybody’s paying attention to the clues, he said. Everyone wants that feeling of: Oh, I get it."