‘WandaVision’ plays games with sitcom tropes, but takes a risk that the post-rerun generation won’t get the gag

Brett Neveu is a senior lecturer at Northwestern University, where he teaches screenwriting, and based on his experiences talking with undergrads, he has a couple of theories.

“Video games are one,” he said. “Fallout and Cuphead use the genre to lay clues, so if you want to know what the hell is going on, you’re going to search out that information. Fallout is a game that’s been around for a long time and there’s different variations, but it’s set in a post-nuclear war future where only the pop culture that has remained behind is from the 1950s. So the jokes that are in the game, the references, they are all part of a culture that is long gone. And if you invest in this puzzle, you have to know these reference points.”

So people are hitting pause to search the internet? “Yeah, if it helps them win the game!”

And Neveu thinks this is how some people will watch “WandaVision” as well, driven by a desire to unearth those small, winking details (aka Easter eggs) that Gen-Xers and Baby Boomers will clock on sight.