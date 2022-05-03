'War on the Catwalk' coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Heidi N' Closet, who grew up in Ramseur, will be among queens gracing the stage on Aug. 9 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

"War on the Catwalk" will feature favorite queens from around the world as they perform live on stage.

Presented by Murray & Peter and hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes and Miz Cracker, it will feature performances by Heidi N' Closet, Krystal Versace, The Vivienne, Kita Mean, Kornbread, Priyanka, Icesis Couture, Jimbo, Kylie Sonique Love, Denali, Crystal Methyd and Olivia Lux.

All ages are welcome.

In spring 2020, Heidi N' Closet competed on "RuPaul's Drag Race" and made it to the final five on Season 12 of the reality TV competition series on Channel VH1.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" featured drag queens — men who dress in women’s clothing and makeup — competing in different and often humorous challenges, such as runway modeling, dancing and lip-syncing.

Heidi now lives in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Get tour info at www.DragFans.com.