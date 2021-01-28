Washington, Malek and Leto face off in ‘The Little Things’

Denzel Washington has played some iconic cops over the years, but he doesn't get hung up on things like that. For him, it's all about the script.

So when John Lee Hancock came to him with "The Little Things," a 1990-set crime drama about law enforcement and obsession, he was intrigued. The part was for Joe Deacon, who left city duties for the country after a grueling case years ago but gets pulled back in to help with a new murder.

"There's an old saying, 'If it ain't on the page, it ain't on the stage,'" Washington said. "And this was on the page first."

Then Hancock told him who he wanted for the other leads: Rami Malek for his unlikely counterpart, Sergeant Jim Baxter, and Jared Leto for the certainly suspicious but maybe not guilty loner Albert Sparma.

"I'm like, 'OK, let me RE-read it,'" Washington laughed. "It wasn't hard for me at all. It's like, 'OK, when do we start?'"

"The Little Things" is one of Malek's first big roles after his "Bohemian Rhapsody" awards sweep, where he first crossed paths with Washington.