WATCH NOW: After shoulder surgery, violinist plays for caregivers

GREENSBORO — Sarah Womack, a professional violinist, needed shoulder surgery.

Womack put it off. But she eventually realized she needed surgery to keep doing what she loved.

Womack had the surgery. After hard work in physical therapy, she showed her caregivers at Cone Health she hasn’t missed a note.

She and a couple of friends visited Cone Health OrthoCare Greensboro. They serenaded staff with a noon concert in the building lobby, playing for about 30 minutes.

Womack brought along professional musicians Gayle Masarie (cello) and Carter Bradley (viola) to help say “thank you.”

“We’re rewarding the people who saved my arm, and now I can continue to play the violin," Womack said in a Cone Health news release.

Womack has been playing the violin since she was 10 years old. Over the years she has played in several local and regional orchestras. She did show work in Atlanta working with artists including Tony Bennett, John Denver and Michael Jackson.

Womack and Masarie were in a car accident in December 2019 in Salisbury. Womack had surgery on her arm and shoulder and required extensive physical therapy.