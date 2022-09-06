 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Coliseum goes big with Monster Truck Jam

  • 0
  • FELD ENTERTAINMENT, PROVIDED

This 2021 video from Feld Entertainment shows highlights from a Monster Jam event.

GREENSBORO — Huge trucks flipping over, jumping other vehicles and racing around a huge dirt arena. Yep, it's Monster Jam time again.

The motorsports event returns to Greensboro Jan. 14-15, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Lee St., the coliseum said Tuesday in a news release.

Grave Digger 20_04.jpg

Grave Digger rolls onto one wheel as part of Monster Jam.

Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to buy advance tickets today before they go on-sale to the general public on Sept. 13.

Fans can still sign up for free to become a preferred customer to access the pre-sale offer code.

The Monster Jam Pit Party, where fans can see the trucks up close, meet the drivers, get autographs and more, will be from 4:30-6 p.m. before the 7 p.m. show on Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the 2 p.m. show on Sunday. 

People are also reading…

Fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the skills, donuts and freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium voting on their smartphones.

Grave Digger 20_02.jpg

Grave Digger jumps over several vehicles as part of Monster Jam.
0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Stiller and Sean Penn permanently banned from Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert