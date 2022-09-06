WATCH NOW: Coliseum goes big with Monster Truck Jam

GREENSBORO — Huge trucks flipping over, jumping other vehicles and racing around a huge dirt arena. Yep, it's Monster Jam time again.

The motorsports event returns to Greensboro Jan. 14-15, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Lee St., the coliseum said Tuesday in a news release.

Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to buy advance tickets today before they go on-sale to the general public on Sept. 13.

Fans can still sign up for free to become a preferred customer to access the pre-sale offer code.

The Monster Jam Pit Party, where fans can see the trucks up close, meet the drivers, get autographs and more, will be from 4:30-6 p.m. before the 7 p.m. show on Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the 2 p.m. show on Sunday.

Fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the skills, donuts and freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium voting on their smartphones.