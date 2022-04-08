 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: 'Hamilton' cast members eager to explore Greensboro's history, culture and cuisine

  • Annette Ayres, News & Record

Josh Tower, who plays Aaron Burr in "Hamilton," talks about the complexities of his character. The Broadway blockbuster opened Wednesday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, which will host performances through April 24.

GREENSBORO — Local "Hamilton" fans may get a glimpse around town of its cast members, who say they are eager to explore the city — from its rich history to its culinary options.

The Broadway blockbuster opened Wednesday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, which will host performances through April 24.

Tyler Belo plays the characters of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in "Hamilton," which will run through April 24 at the Tanger Center.

Tyler Belo, who plays the characters of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, said Friday that he recently enjoyed lunch at local taco favorite, Crafted, in downtown Greensboro. It's his first trip to North Carolina.

"I've only had good experiences so far in Greensboro," Belo said during an interview at the Tanger Center. "It's been great. I'm excited to go to the civil rights museum."

“Hamilton” tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. Its score, with songs such as “My Shot” and “The Room Where It Happens,” blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway.

Belo said he looks forward to his interactions with people who come out to see the show. And, don't be surprised to see him around town taking pictures in his off time, which he said is one way he likes to feed his creativity.

Josh Tower, who plays Aaron Burr, is no stranger to North Carolina. He studied acting and earned his master's degree from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1998.

"I cut my teeth there," Tower said about UNC's influence on his acting career.

Tower said he is already enjoying his time at the Tanger Center.

"This theater is beautiful," he said, noting the view from the stage is spectacular. "It really is a pretty space."

As a husband and a father of two children, ages 7 and 9, Tower said he is doing his best to balance his joy of performing with knowing he may be missing special moments at home.

"I feel every minute of it," he said as he placed his hand over his heart.

Fellow cast member Zoe Jensen plays Elizabeth "Eliza" Schuyler Hamilton — the wife of Alexander Hamilton. She said the show has inspired her interest in learning more about history — including Greensboro's.

During an interview Friday at the Tanger Center in Greensboro, Zoe Jensen talks about playing Eliza's character in the musical "Hamilton."

"I'm really looking forward to exploring," Jensen said. "It's actually fun to learn about history."

Jensen hopes audiences will enjoy the depth of characters like Eliza.

"She always looks forward," Jensen said. "Even through tragedy, she can see how lucky she is."

Belo said he has also learned life lessons from playing James Madison, such as choosing when and how to express opinions.

Certain themes resonate deeply with characters, Tower said, including lyrics in the song "Wait For It" that speak to how love and life do not discriminate between sinners and saints.

Josh Tower plays Aaron Burr in "Hamilton" at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts through April 24.

"That really embodies Burr to a T," Tower said.

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the script, music and lyrics for "Hamilton" and originally starred in its titular role. It has won 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy Award, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a special citation from Kennedy Center Honors.

The musical has been a smash hit since its off-Broadway debut in 2015, followed by its Broadway premiere.

Want to go?

What: "Hamilton"

When: 7:30 p.m. April 10, 12-14; 19-21; 1 p.m. April 10, 17, 24; 8 p.m. April 15-16, 22-23; 2 p.m. April 9, 16, 23; and 7 p.m. April 10, 17 and 24. No performances on Mondays.

Where: Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St.

Tickets: Start at $49 at ticketmaster.com. 

Information: tangercenter.com

Ticket lottery

A digital lottery for $10 "Hamilton" tickets has begun for performances at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Through the lottery, 40 tickets will be available for each performance at $10 each.

Learn more at tangercenter.com/broadway-packages/lottery.

More Information

People looking to buy tickets for the upcoming run of "Hamilton" at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts should be careful about buying from third-party sellers.

"There are numerous third-party sellers advertising tickets they do not actually have, at highly inflated prices," Tanger Center said in a news release.

TangerCenter.comTicketmaster.com, the Tanger Center ticket office, and the Greensboro Coliseum box office are the only official and authorized primary sellers of "Hamilton" tickets, Tanger Center said. Most tickets will not exceed $249 (plus fees).

It is legal to resell in North Carolina; however, tickets bought from other sources may be more expensive, invalid, speculative or ineligible for assistance, Tanger Center warned. People should be wary of buying from secondary sites and third-party sellers, fake event pages on Facebook, or ticket locations that refer to “general admission” or “zones.” Tanger Center said its "Hamilton" tickets are in reserved seat locations.

Face coverings

Face coverings will be optional for all performances of "Hamilton" at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The venue told Broadway season seat members on Wednesday via email that "with mask mandates ending locally and nationally, Tanger Center is following other NC performing arts centers by moving forward with an optional face covering protocol effective immediately."

"This will include face coverings being optional for all performances of 'Hamilton,'" the venue said. "Tanger Center will continue to monitor both national and local health and safety guidelines, and adjust our procedures based on current local and national conditions."

