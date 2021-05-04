WATCH NOW: 'Hamilton' coming to Tanger Center in Greensboro next year. The Broadway sensation has won multiple awards.

Brown thanked Nederlander, PFM and subscribers for making it happen. “Hamilton” is a special event and not part of a particular Broadway season.

"Attracting the most popular touring Broadway show in the world would not have been possible without the support of the 16,435 Broadway series subscribers," Brown said.

Those current Broadway season seat members will have first access to their same reserved season seats for "Hamilton."

A limited number of new inaugural Broadway season seat memberships are currently available. New members will be granted access to buy season seats to "Hamilton" as part of their membership.

Broadway season seat members must pay their "Hamilton" invoice by May 21 to retain their same seat for the show.

The public on-sale date for individual tickets to "Hamilton" will be announced later.

With script, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, "Hamilton" is based on Ron Chernow’s biography.

It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.