WATCH NOW: Listen to 'Seasons of Love' from the rock musical 'Rent'

"Rent"

The 25th anniversary farewell tour of the rock musical, "Rent" will be performed from Feb. 4 to 6 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro. 

The touring production of the musical "Rent" will be performed from Feb. 4 to 6 at Greensboro's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The 25th anniversary farewell tour of the rock musical "Rent" will be performed from Feb. 4 to 6 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro.

Jonathan Larson's rock musical is set against the backdrop of the deadly HIV/AIDS crisis.

Tickets start at $29 plus taxes and fees at tangercenter.com.  

