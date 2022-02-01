WATCH NOW: Listen to 'Seasons of Love' from the rock musical 'Rent'

The 25th anniversary farewell tour of the rock musical "Rent" will be performed from Feb. 4 to 6 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro.
Jonathan Larson's rock musical is set against the backdrop of the deadly HIV/AIDS crisis.
Tickets start at $29 plus taxes and fees at tangercenter.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Dawn Kane
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today