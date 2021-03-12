Watch Now: Local ties to the Grammy Awards — Steep Canyon Rangers, Broadway music arranger garner nominations

He also develops music for new Broadway shows. He was music supervisor/arranger for "The Prince of Egypt."

He and Stephen Schwartz produced its cast album, nominated for Best Musical Theater Album.

"This is honestly such an honor to be recognized this way in such a difficult year for the arts in general," Amendum said via email. "The boost and validation it brings to the company of 'The Prince of Egypt' (which has been dark for a year now like literally every other theater) is tremendous."

Awards in both the Best Bluegrass Album and Best Musical Theater Album categories will be announced during the premiere ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, livestreamed on grammy.com.

That precedes the ceremony broadcast on CBS at 8 p.m.

Sharp and Amendum will watch from their homes. Sharp said that some band members might join him.

Amendum's parents will come from Charlotte to Greensboro to watch.

If Amendum wins, he will speak live from his living room. "Then we are going to gather outdoors (safely) with a few friends and neighbors to celebrate, win or lose," he said.