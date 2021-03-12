Watch Now: Local ties to the Grammy Awards — Steep Canyon Rangers, Broadway music arranger garner nominations

GREENSBORO — Like other musical artists, Steep Canyon Rangers and Broadway music arranger Dominick Amendum have faced a difficult year of canceled gigs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there's been a bright spot for both the bluegrass band and for the UNCG and Broadway artist with ties to Greensboro.
Both have been nominated for Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy's annual recognition of achievements in the music industry.
Asheville-based Steep Canyon Rangers were nominated for Best Bluegrass Album for "North Carolina Songbook."
Recorded live at MerleFest 2019, it features the band's performances of eight songs by North Carolina icons such as Ben E. King, Elizabeth Cotten, James Taylor, Doc Watson and Thelonius Monk.
Greensboro native Graham Sharp, Steep Canyon Rangers banjo player, guitarist, singer and songwriter, learned about the nomination from another band member while on a November bike ride.
"It went a long way to finally have something to celebrate with the band this year," Sharp said this week from his Asheville home.
Amendum works at UNCG, as artist-in-residence and coordinator of its musical theater program.
He also develops music for new Broadway shows. He was music supervisor/arranger for "The Prince of Egypt."
He and Stephen Schwartz produced its cast album, nominated for Best Musical Theater Album.
"This is honestly such an honor to be recognized this way in such a difficult year for the arts in general," Amendum said via email. "The boost and validation it brings to the company of 'The Prince of Egypt' (which has been dark for a year now like literally every other theater) is tremendous."
Awards in both the Best Bluegrass Album and Best Musical Theater Album categories will be announced during the premiere ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, livestreamed on grammy.com.
That precedes the ceremony broadcast on CBS at 8 p.m.
Sharp and Amendum will watch from their homes. Sharp said that some band members might join him.
Amendum's parents will come from Charlotte to Greensboro to watch.
If Amendum wins, he will speak live from his living room. "Then we are going to gather outdoors (safely) with a few friends and neighbors to celebrate, win or lose," he said.
Sharp's parents, Jane and Trevor Sharp, live in Greensboro.
Area fans will get to hear the band perform live on June 5 at the White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum complex. It's part of the just announced June outdoor concert series of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.
Graham Sharp and band mates started Steep Canyon Rangers right out of college at UNC-Chapel Hill, and have played together for 20-plus years.
In addition to Sharp, the band now consists of Woody Platt (vocals/guitar), Mike Guggino (vocals/mandolin/mandola), Nicky Sanders (vocals/fiddle), Mike Ashworth (vocals/drums) and Barrett Smith (vocals/bass).
They have released 13 albums, not counting three the group has made with actor, comedian and songwriter Steve Martin.
This marks the band's third Grammy nomination. "Nobody Knows You" won in 2013.
A year ago, the pandemic hit. That canceled about 120 gigs for the Steep Canyon Rangers, Sharp said.
But it gave him more time at home with his wife, Stephanie, and their two children. He also made a solo album, with its digital release set for May 7.
"North Carolina Songbook" came about as the band, perennial favorites at the annual MerleFest in Wilkesboro, explored what to play there in 2019.
Sharp recalls that the theme was his wife's idea.
"The band put together a long list of artists and started going through songs and whittling it down, until we had what we wanted," Sharp said.
Coincidentally, the state had launched the movement Come Hear North Carolina after Gov. Roy Cooper had declared 2019 the North Carolina Year of Music.
Cooper introduced the set. The band recruited a video crew and recording crew at the festival.
It became the band's first live record.
"We didn’t really have any ideas that we would be putting out a record because we had never played it before," Sharp said. "But we went back and listened and we were all happy enough...
"The artists we were covering are people we really admire, and we wanted to put our best foot forward as far as their songs go," Sharp said. "To have that be nominated for a Grammy is just icing on the cake."
