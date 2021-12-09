WATCH NOW: Meet Carisa Hendrix, host of 'A Magical Cirque Christmas' at Greensboro's Tanger Center

But the first opportunity I got to learn skills was fire-eating and juggling, and I did know some card tricks. When I was 16, I got kicked out of the house, and all of a sudden, I needed to find a way to make money. And I had these circus skills. At the time, performing was my version of working at McDonalds ... I liked it, but I didn’t think of it as a career. I always wanted to be a teacher and work with kids.

It became clear I had to choose. So I chose teaching. By that, I mean my program director came to me and said, “You need to pick.” I told her, “I am going to be a teacher. I’ll give up show business.” She said, “Great. ... All I need to hear from you is, where do you see yourself in five years?” I just broke down into tears ... So I ended up quitting pursing teaching and went into performance with a lot more dedication.

Five years from that day, I was in Italy winning my first Guinness World Record. The great thing about a Guinness World Record is that you have proof that you are literally the best in the world at something. The last four years of my life have been an absolute whirlwind since I started performing as Lucy Darling and won a whole bunch of comedy awards.

How did you earn a place in the Guinness World Records?