WATCH NOW: Meet Carisa Hendrix, host of 'A Magical Cirque Christmas' at Greensboro's Tanger Center

Meet Carisa Hendrix, aka Lucy Darling.
Hendrix is a Canada-based magician and stunt performer who often performs as Lucy Darling.
She has set two Guinness World Records (more on that below).
She won Stage Magician of the Year at the world-famous Magic Castle in Los Angeles.
She has been praised by famous magician David Copperfield as “... a true original — hilarious and delightful. An exceptional new talent in magic.”
Lucy Darling will host “A Magical Cirque Christmas” on Dec. 17 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
We caught up with her in Las Vegas, where the cast rehearsed before hitting the road on tour.
Here are excerpts from the interview, edited for space.
Tell us about “A Magical Cirque Christmas.”
It is a brand new show ... It’s somewhere between a modern-day fairy tale and a jukebox musical. And then, just to make it a little bit more fun, we have thrown in a whole time travel, nostalgia-through-the-ages aspect. So it’s going to be a whirlwind of intense, beautiful visuals and wonderful music and great acts. And it’s designed to be great for families but really also good for a date night. It’s not a kid show; it’s a family show ... Kids of all ages will like it. But there are a couple double entendres that will go right over their heads.
All of the magic is narratively significant, and really stretched my abilities as a magician both creatively and in terms of sleight of hand.
But it’s not just my show. We have an amazing vocalist, Therese Curatolo, who is from Postmodern Jukebox. And then a huge cast of incredibly talented circus performers who have been on “AGT” (“America’s Got Talent”) ... and high-level acrobats and aerialists and jugglers doing impossible things... There’s an aerial apparatus that no one will have ever seen before, because they invented it.
“A Magical Cirque Christmas” has toured twice. It was really well received. But originally the concept was a beautiful magical circus variety show with a magical host. Then with Jim Millan, Louanne Madorma and myself, we had an opportunity to kind of start over and make it more of a narrative, and tell a really beautiful story.
Tell us about Lucy Darling.
Lucy Darling is kind of an old-timey creature, a throw-back from the 1940s, Zsa Zsa Gabor-sort of thing. She has big red hair, gorgeous sequined gowns.
Her job is to help get Christmas back on track, so that we can start the season right. But all of these things are going wrong and she’s constantly trying to fix them. And we have a wonderful Guardian of Time who just needs to be cheered up and encouraged to get the season started.
There is a Guardian of Time?
In our universe, there is a man, a Guardian of Time, who starts each phase of the season ... This year, because the last couple years have been kind of odd, he’s just not feeling it, he’s not in the mood, he’s a little sad, so he’s not going to start the season. It’s the first time in 300 years that’s happened. When he doesn’t turn the clock to start the season, it triggers the fail-safe, which is Lucy.
She is a fairy-tale sprite and she comes to fix things. But since it’s been 300 years since anyone has needed her, she has just been having fun and going to parties and enjoying cocktails. So she’s not exactly happy to be summoned from her wonderful party to be fixing these problems.
Lucy is sweet, but she’s also a little selfish and narcissistic ... She is sort of like a trickster fairy.
What made you start performing? Can you recall a moment in your life that made you decide to pursue a career in performing? And also in magic?
It’s funny because those are two separate answers. I have always been fascinated by magic since I was a little kid watching David Copperfield specials and watching Max Maven on Canadian television.
But the first opportunity I got to learn skills was fire-eating and juggling, and I did know some card tricks. When I was 16, I got kicked out of the house, and all of a sudden, I needed to find a way to make money. And I had these circus skills. At the time, performing was my version of working at McDonalds ... I liked it, but I didn’t think of it as a career. I always wanted to be a teacher and work with kids.
It became clear I had to choose. So I chose teaching. By that, I mean my program director came to me and said, “You need to pick.” I told her, “I am going to be a teacher. I’ll give up show business.” She said, “Great. ... All I need to hear from you is, where do you see yourself in five years?” I just broke down into tears ... So I ended up quitting pursing teaching and went into performance with a lot more dedication.
Five years from that day, I was in Italy winning my first Guinness World Record. The great thing about a Guinness World Record is that you have proof that you are literally the best in the world at something. The last four years of my life have been an absolute whirlwind since I started performing as Lucy Darling and won a whole bunch of comedy awards.
How did you earn a place in the Guinness World Records?
The first world record I have is in fire-eating (called fire torch teething). I held fire in my teeth for two minutes and one second (2 minutes, 1.51 seconds), which is extremely painful. The trick is really about learning breath control and how to meditate to the point where your body doesn’t go into shock from the pain. I flew to Italy (in 2012).
The record stood at one minute and 32 seconds and I thought, “There is no way I’m going to beat this.” But when the audience was there and the cameras were on, I just found a new place of focus and I was able to get it to 2 minutes and 1 second. I think it’s in the 2015 (actually 2014) book.
I have two world records. I have one for electricity. I put, I think it’s 40,000 volts of electricity through my body, and only using electricity, I was able to ignite 24 separate torches. The record before I had it was 13 torches and I got it to 24. Basically, you are pushing enough electricity through your body that the spark will ignite a torch. Lucy was already born so that would have been four years ago. That would have been 2018.
In my brain, I think I decided I’m going to try to go for a world record every five or six years, because it’s just fun.
She laughs.
