WATCH NOW: Monster Jam returns to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Monster Jam will return Sept 25 and 26 to the Greensboro Coliseum at full capacity, making its first local stop following a pause for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch monster trucks face off in three forms of competition: racing, two-wheel skills and freestyle.
Tickets for shows at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 26 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Aug. 10.
The truck lineup includes Grave Digger driven by Adam Anderson; Monster Mutt Dalmatian-Galaxy driven by Cynthia Gauthier; Megalodon driven by Tristan England; Soldier Fortune driven by Kayla Blood; Razin Kane driven by Buddy Tompkins; Wolf’s Head driven by Kristen Hope; Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo; Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo.
Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.
As the pandemic recovery progresses, Monster Jam is monitoring changes to government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards and is working closely with our venue partners to adjust protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on state and local requirements.
For details about Monster Jam’s Ultimate Lineup for Fan Wellness, please go here. Face coverings are strongly encouraged and may be required per state, city or venue policies. Please wear a face covering if you are not fully vaccinated and as otherwise recommended by the CDC. More information about Greensboro Coliseum’s safety policy can be found here.
The Monster Jam Pit Party will return from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, see the massive trucks up close, watch live pre-race interviews and participate in Q&As with the drivers, get pre-signed autograph cards, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. Face covering rules apply.
Monster Jam has reimagined the live event guest experience and created contactless shopping for fans to order merchandise in advance. Once ordered, guests can pick up their items at a convenient, contactless pickup station during the live event. Additional information can be found here.
Greensboro fans will witness a fierce battle for the event championship with each skilled Monster Jam athlete tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions.
Fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.
The all-star truck lineup will feature multiple fan favorites including Grave Digger®, Monster Mutt Dalmatian-Galaxy, Megalodon and Megalodon.
Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.