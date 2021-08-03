WATCH NOW: Monster Jam returns to Greensboro Coliseum

For details about Monster Jam’s Ultimate Lineup for Fan Wellness, please go here. Face coverings are strongly encouraged and may be required per state, city or venue policies. Please wear a face covering if you are not fully vaccinated and as otherwise recommended by the CDC. More information about Greensboro Coliseum’s safety policy can be found here.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will return from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, see the massive trucks up close, watch live pre-race interviews and participate in Q&As with the drivers, get pre-signed autograph cards, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. Face covering rules apply.

Monster Jam has reimagined the live event guest experience and created contactless shopping for fans to order merchandise in advance. Once ordered, guests can pick up their items at a convenient, contactless pickup station during the live event. Additional information can be found here.