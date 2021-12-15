 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Reporter Dawn Kane talks about venues reopening in 2021
0 Comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Reporter Dawn Kane talks about venues reopening in 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The re-reopening of venues and the return of live entertainment after the COVID-19 pandemic was exciting. But it wasn’t without hiccups and controversy, as venues and the public navigated rules on vaccinations, testing and masks.
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Affleck receives backlash after saying he felt 'trapped' with Jennifer Garner

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert