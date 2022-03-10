 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: The Ten Tenors to sing in Greensboro
WATCH NOW: The Ten Tenors to sing in Greensboro

The Ten Tenors hail from Australia and will stop in Greensboro on their "Love is in the Air" tour.

Tickets for The Ten Tenors performing with the Greensboro Symphony on March 19 range from $35-$80 and are on sale now at TangerCenter.com and ticketmaster.com.

Audiences can enjoy their favorite love songs when these Aussies apply their 10-part tenor harmonies to songs such as “Somebody to Love,” “I’ve Had the Time of My Life" and “Unchained Melody.”

