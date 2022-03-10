WATCH NOW: The Ten Tenors to sing in Greensboro

Tickets for The Ten Tenors performing with the Greensboro Symphony on March 19 range from $35-$80 and are on sale now at TangerCenter.com and ticketmaster.com.
Audiences can enjoy their favorite love songs when these Aussies apply their 10-part tenor harmonies to songs such as “Somebody to Love,” “I’ve Had the Time of My Life" and “Unchained Melody.”
