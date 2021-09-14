WATCH NOW: Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its highly-anticipated Winter Tour back for 2021 to Greensboro Coliseum on Dec. 9.

This year’s long-awaited tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album, "Christmas Eve and Other Stories."

The three-times certified platinum album launched the group to superstardom and spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday tradition that has now played to more than 17 million fans all across the nation.

Tickets range in price from $50.50 to $90.50, plus applicable fees. All seats are reserved.

They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $16 million has been donated by the group.

