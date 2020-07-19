Author: Linda Keres Carter
City: Greensboro
Book title: “The Tudjina, Mirrors in Black and White”
Publisher: Self-published
What it’s about: Greensboro author’s novel explores the international impact of American civil rights movement. It began around 1960. I was eight. Grandma had been so shamed about her ethnicity she didn’t tell us who we were — a near-terminally persecuted minority. We had no idea why we were lost in symptoms typical of genocide victims. We just assumed we were innately ugly, stupid and worthless. But then news started to reach us in an ethnic, working-class Chicago neighborhood. Someone was asserting that people like us are not to blame! And people were listening to them! That set the course of my life.
Why I wrote it: This magical realism novel began as a memoir, or rant, about the racism directed at a white woman who has lived in a bi-racial family and community for the past fifty years. It led to researching grandma’s side of the family.
Duh.
No wonder people from persecuted minorities have always seemed the most familiar to me. What I’d been learning from them all along was a variation of my own history. Also recovered were the coping strategies my people have always used that I still needed. Added to it were strategies beyond anything anyone has ever developed before. Unprecedented. Spectacular.
Other books I have had published: I’m often a “most viewed” writer on Quora.com, with 2.3 million views, mainly about racism. Most of us have some overcoming to do. When that universal ‘icon’ for downtrodden ‘inferiors’ — Black America — transformed itself into the universal icon for ‘Overcoming’ it uplifted everyone. In many heads, old stereotypes have been replaced by that ‘Great Overcomer’ icon. That may well be someone’s default, bedrock association with Black America. Some assume that white protesters in recent demonstrations have been posturing as ‘white saviors.’ I see people admiring their heroes, role models, mentors, hoping some of that “overcoming” rubs off on them.
Where (how) to buy my new book: On Amazon.com, search for “Keres Tudjina” or go to lindakerescarter.com. The book is available as a paperback, eBook or audiobook, narrated by the author.
