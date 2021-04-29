What’s next for Marvel? Here’s what ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ sets up

“We’re going to need a U.S. Agent.” After a brief stint as a renegade Captain America with a homemade shield, John Walker appeared to be in much better spirits as he tried on a new costume for Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), aka Val, and gained a new code name.

“Things are about to get weird,” says the Contessa. “So when they do, we’re not going to need a Captain America. We’re going to need a U.S. Agent.”

The Contessa in the comics is a character that dates back to the ‘60s. A spy skilled in combat, she also has some history with Nick Fury. The S.H.I.E.L.D. operative is eventually revealed to be a triple agent serving Hydra and comes to be known as Madame Hydra.

It’s clear that the MCU’s Val has some sort of plan in the works and is assembling talent/brawn for whatever that might be. With her comic book ties to Fury and the “Secret Invasion” storyline, there are plenty of opportunities for her return.

In the comics, John, known for his patriotism, eventually picks up the U.S. Agent moniker after his stint as Captain America. Although he was introduced as a villain in the ‘80s, he eventually fights alongside a version of the Avengers team.