Winston-Salem singer, songwriter and musician teams up with 54 musical creatives from 24 countries to release album for humanitarian outreach

Susan B.B. Schabacker of Winston-Salem released a new album this month that features local and international musical collaborators, and even a furry critter.

“BTV: Beyond the Virus” is Schabacker’s fifth world music album.

A singer, songwriter and musician, Schabacker collaborated with 54 other musicians from 24 countries to produce the album.

“All artists have donated their talents and time as a charitable contribution, as a volunteer effort,” Schabacker said.

Her goal, she said, was to focus on charitable contributions and creative collaborations, to do a humanitarian outreach project to help people recover from novel coronavirus.

“We selected one local charity and one international charity,” Schabacker said. “We’re trying to bring all the local community together and the people across the world to do this creative collaboration to support people’s lives.”

In addition to the album, Schabacker said the project includes a collection of art donated by artists that will be auctioned off in the first half of 2021 and custom BTV tea blends from her Winston-Salem-based tea business, Tea-lation! Marketing company Wildfire in Winston-Salem is donating its time to design special packaging for the teas, she said.