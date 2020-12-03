Winter Show: GreenHill forges ahead, plans for annual show featuring N.C. artists

For Edie Carpenter, the annual Winter Show is always a major endeavor. Carpenter, who is director of artistic and curatorial programs at GreenHill Center for North Carolina, works with her team most of the year, seeking and selecting work by artists from all over North Carolina to show in the yearly exhibition. Then they spend weeks planning how they’ll be displayed in the center’s galleries.

They were in the midst of that process when the pandemic hit, changing everything. As the state locked down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Carpenter and her team forged ahead as best they could, unsure they’d even be able to have the show.

“Winter Show is always a challenge because it’s an annual exhibition, and there aren’t so many annual exhibitions that have so many artists in them, and we’re trying to take a wide swath of the art moment in our state,” says Carpenter. “It’s still a question of feeling like you’re holding your breath and could all this work not come to fruition?”

But the show will go on, opening Dec. 6 with a public viewing from 1-6 p.m. Carpenter says this year’s show will run longer — through Feb. 7 — and offer extended viewing hours and appointments to allow visitors to safely view the art.