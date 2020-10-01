With no new Marvel movies for months, why not revisit the best in the 'universe'?

"Thor: Ragnarok" (2017): A case could be made that Taika Waititi, an Oscar winner for writing "Jojo Rabbit," is the best thing to happen to the MCU. Another director plucked from the world of low-budget movies ("Hunt for the Wilderpeople"), Waititi didn't worry much about the previous movies in the "Thor" series, choosing to turn the third one into a speedy, funny romp that has some of the energy of the Indiana Jones franchise. And the hits keep coming; Waititi is writing and directing the next "Thor," too.

"Ant-Man" (2015): Paul Rudd has been in many movies that rely on his charm to bail out a dumb script, but the "Ant-Man" films show how he can exponentially improve an already sharp one. He's wry and winning as the title character, whose superpower (getting tiny) is sort of embarrassing. And Rudd isn't even the most delightful person in the movie. That would be screw-up sidekick Michael Pena.

"Captain America: Civil War" (2017): This let's-get-all-the-heroes-together adventure benefited from coming on the heels of DC's horrendous "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." The "Captain America" entries feel unique because of the Norman Rockwellesque quality of Chris Evans' character, but he's balanced here by Downey's ironic sensibility and by the addition of a brand-new Spider-Man: Tom Holland. Whom Iron Man insists on calling "Underoos."

"Captain Marvel" (2019): A feminist comic book movie? Sure. This one's all about an accidental superhero (Brie Larson) who literally spends the movie discovering who she is and in what ways she is powerful. I hope they come up with a worthy villain for the next "Captain Marvel," but this one succeeds by exploring something few caped-crusader movies care about: its protagonist's humanity.