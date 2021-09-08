With the stage set, N.C. Folk Festival returns Friday to downtown Greensboro

But others are more than ready.

"I think people are really eager to convene and do it safely and get out there for events like this," Grossmann said.

The festival has added COVID-19 safeguards, such as maintaining 6 feet of social distance. Touchless hand sanitation stations will be located throughout the site.

"Because we’re a non-gated, free-admission festival, we are not requiring vaccinations or masks of the public," Grossmann said. "But we are strongly encouraging people to come to the festival fully vaccinated and wearing a mask and distancing."

The festival will partner with Cone Health to offer free vaccines from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Elm Street and Friendly Avenue.

The three-day event continues the legacy of the National Folk Festival, which was held downtown from 2015 to 2017.

This year's festival will offer some new features and some popular returning events. Among them:

• The festival's footprint will not be reduced in size, Grossmann said.