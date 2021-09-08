With the stage set, N.C. Folk Festival returns Friday to downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Stages and tents have been erected.
Some downtown streets have started to close.
Crews have begun to prepare downtown for the Friday opening of this weekend's annual N.C. Folk Festival.
The annual multicultural festival that celebrates roots and heritage will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday with opening remarks, then continue daily until 6 p.m. Sunday.
After the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the festival to go virtual in 2020, it returns to a live and in-person celebration and will feature about 35 acts such as jazz trombonist Wycliffe Gordon and bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle.
Musicians from around the country will play a variety of genres: hip-hop, funk, soul, blues, folk, gospel, Western swing and country.
In addition to enjoying music, dance and even yoga, festivalgoers can buy regional and ethnic foods, drink at beverage tents and shop at the N.C. Makers Marketplace of local and regional crafts.
The weather is expected to cooperate with a forecast that calls for sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Amy Grossmann, the festival's president and chief executive officer, knows that some usual attendees don't feel comfortable enough yet to be in large crowds because of the pandemic. She respects that.
But others are more than ready.
"I think people are really eager to convene and do it safely and get out there for events like this," Grossmann said.
The festival has added COVID-19 safeguards, such as maintaining 6 feet of social distance. Touchless hand sanitation stations will be located throughout the site.
"Because we’re a non-gated, free-admission festival, we are not requiring vaccinations or masks of the public," Grossmann said. "But we are strongly encouraging people to come to the festival fully vaccinated and wearing a mask and distancing."
The festival will partner with Cone Health to offer free vaccines from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Elm Street and Friendly Avenue.
The three-day event continues the legacy of the National Folk Festival, which was held downtown from 2015 to 2017.
This year's festival will offer some new features and some popular returning events. Among them:
• The festival's footprint will not be reduced in size, Grossmann said.
Look for the Towne Bank Stage to stay in LeBauer Park and the Lawn Stage bounded by Bellemeade and North Greene streets, Sternberger and Commerce places.
The Lee Wrangler Stage will move from North Elm Street to accommodate traffic and audiences from shows at the nearby Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. It will relocate to the site of the former CityStage at Davie Street and Friendly Avenue.
New will be the fourth main stage. The Old Courthouse Stage will be located on West Market Street near John Wesley Way, the one-block street adjacent to West Market Street Church.
• After opening remarks on the Lee Wrangler Stage, join a new Community Jam from 6 to 6:45 p.m. sponsored by the UNCG Old-Time Ensemble. The song list will be published in advance. Bring an instrument and join in.
• "Songs of Hope & Justice" will return this year to a new stage. Singer/songwriter Laurelyn Dossett curates the presentation focused on themes of freedom and justice. Instrumentalists, singers, songwriters and poets will present the inaugural performance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Old Courthouse Stage.
• The festival has curated a new hip-hop program with local artist Demeanor, a blues program with the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society and a gospel program with the North Carolina Folklife Institute and Center for Cultural Vibrancy.
• This year's festival coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Downtown Greensboro Inc. will present a special Sept. 11 commemoration at 5 p.m. Saturday on the #DGSO Stage, near the 9/11 sculpture at South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
• With the new Not Your Average Folk Contest, the public voted to pick a winner from among four finalists. That's Greensboro's Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble. The group will perform at noon Saturday on the Old Courthouse Stage.
So where do you learn everything that's happening?
• Go to ncfolkfestival.com.
• Pick up a schedule at festival information booths.
• Download the folk festival mobile app by searching "North Carolina Folk Festival."
And for those who can't make it?
"We'll be back again next year," Grossmann said.
