WWE Smackdown coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — The WWE Friday Night Smackdown will make a tour stop on Nov. 26 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Tickets for the 7:45 p.m. smackdown start at $20. They will go on sale at noon Friday at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The smackdown's superstars will be broadcast to the world from the Greensboro Coliseum.

The lineup, which is subject to change, is expected to include Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, The Usos, Big E, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, King Nakamura and Sami Zayn.

Learn more at wwe.com and facebook.com/wwe.