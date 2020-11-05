Wynonna has a new album and a new outlook on who she is and where she's heading

“We're just back and forth. We're having a Sonny and Cher moment,” Wynonna says laughing. “There's no agenda of trying to be excellent, perfection, there's an experience. I'm looking at him going, 'You want a piece of this? Come on! Come at me, bro.' It's just a musical back-and-forth love affair, and that's why it's fun, just because we are.”

Tackling a tune previously voiced by North Carolina's fiery chanteuse Nina Simone, who insisted that what she played was “Black classical music,” would seem to be a reach for most country singers. Wynonna eased into cabaret territory with the Latin jazz feel of “Cool Ya” on her previous release. But covering Simone's 1965 take on “Feeling Good” with her Big Noise Band would seem to be a complete turnaround into uncharted territory. Not so, Wynonna says, not if you're tuned in to an internal celestial channel.

“Nina is in my inner voice,” she reveals, explaining that's when you walk around the house and you hear a song in your head. Standing in what she calls the chapel room in her Tennessee farmhouse, brokenhearted at some challenges in her personal life, she found herself asking for some upstairs assistance.