Wynonna has a new album and a new outlook on who she is and where she's heading

Wynonna Judd makes some big noise. From her debut in '83 with mom, Naomi, and in her solo career starting in the early '90s, Wynonna carved out a slot in country music that has kept her roosting at the top of the charts ever since.
Her previous effort, 2016's “Wynonna and the Big Noise,” recorded at her home studio in rural Tennessee, was a departure from her previous output, stretching in new directions, embracing a wider range of genres. Jazz, blues and a hearty dose of soul decorate the disc, allowing Wynonna to tickle her tonsils on duets with Susan Tedeshi, Jason Isbell and the Eagles' Timothy B. Schmit.
But for her latest recording, the five-song EP “Recollections,” recorded at that same home studio, Wynonna's voice is the main guest, augmented by husband/producer/multi-instrumentalist Cactus Moser with a sit-in by Grateful Dead singer/guitarist Bob Weir on a cover of the Dead's “Ramble On Rose.” The whole recording is much more stripped down and intimate.
For Wynonna, it was a makeover and a revelation as well as a testimony to her faith in God and in herself.
“I'm just constantly shocked and amazed by how much can happen when you believe and when you show up and you just are relentless,” she said in October, calling from her Tennessee home. Although she projects confidence, she reveals she has struggled to stay strong.
“I've never been a relentless type,” she confesses. “When it's singing, I am, but I'm really shy, and I'm quite introverted, and people don't really know that. I may come off as being really strong, and it's because of my spirit and my willingness to just conquer, right? I think it's important to really dream big, to just take a chance and be willing to dare to dream.”
Several of those dreams have come true for her recently, including cutting “Ain't No Thing” with Susan Tedeschi on her last release. Dripping with soul with a funky blues underpinning, there's a lot of snap, crackle and pop going on in the duet.
“Susan and I go way back” Judd says. “She just didn't know it 'til I told her. To my teenage years when I used to listen to her and other women heroes like Bonnie and Emmy Lou, Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, and Susan was one of my important teachers. She just exudes soul.”
But Wynonna was content to worship from afar until Moser had a why-not moment with Wynonna and the Tedeschi-Trucks couple.
“We're making the record, and my dear husband, producer husband says, 'I'm gonna call them and ask them.' And I'm like, (softly) 'What?' Next thing I know, we're working together, and I'm stunned at the process. I'm just stunned.”
Her performance, as well as her choice of material on "Recollections," is stunning as well. She sounds like a rowdy Bonnie Raitt on her cover of Fat's Domino's “I Hear You Knocking,” even contributing some harp to the mix. Harmonica was one of the first instruments she mastered as a teen. Moser is her sole accompanist on electric guitar, drums and keys.
“We're just back and forth. We're having a Sonny and Cher moment,” Wynonna says laughing. “There's no agenda of trying to be excellent, perfection, there's an experience. I'm looking at him going, 'You want a piece of this? Come on! Come at me, bro.' It's just a musical back-and-forth love affair, and that's why it's fun, just because we are.”
Tackling a tune previously voiced by North Carolina's fiery chanteuse Nina Simone, who insisted that what she played was “Black classical music,” would seem to be a reach for most country singers. Wynonna eased into cabaret territory with the Latin jazz feel of “Cool Ya” on her previous release. But covering Simone's 1965 take on “Feeling Good” with her Big Noise Band would seem to be a complete turnaround into uncharted territory. Not so, Wynonna says, not if you're tuned in to an internal celestial channel.
“Nina is in my inner voice,” she reveals, explaining that's when you walk around the house and you hear a song in your head. Standing in what she calls the chapel room in her Tennessee farmhouse, brokenhearted at some challenges in her personal life, she found herself asking for some upstairs assistance.
“I've never talked about this, but since the time I was 18 and successful, I'm not the kind of person, to walk around singing around the house or even singing in the shower,” the singer says. “I think people find that surprising. Because my world was so full of noise, I was quiet. The point is, I found myself singing to the Lord. And I've always heard, 'Sing to an audience of one.' I've always gotten that. It's like going to church. You get that message. And I found myself crying out for a miracle. God, please. For whatever it was. Keep my son safe as he goes out and battles the enemy. My daughter, my husband and my marriage. Whatever it was, God, please. Give us help in all the things we pray for.”
She started to sing “Feeling Good” to herself: “It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life for me / And I'm feeling good,” having the presence of mind to record it on her cell phone and send it to her label head at Anti Records. They decided to release it on Spotify first.
“It was me standing in my home looking out at the land, going, 'God, what about it?' So that came from a personal experience, being brokenhearted and feeling like I was in this place of ... a sort of a purgatory. I felt in this place ... 'OK, I've got a choice. I can either see this as a choke hold or as a pause that's necessary.' Sort of like, stop the car, get out the map and see where you're headed.”
Covering Slim Harpo's “I'm A King Bee” involves another personal adventure. Although grounded right now, Wynonna and Moser have been road dawgs for decades and partners in marriage since 2012. Onstage they've developed a husband-and-wife patter.
“When I'm onstage and I've got my lashes on, I bat my lashes and that means let's go out on a date. Well, we're on the road. What, we're gonna get off the bus and go to the local meat-and-three? So it started out as a joke, he said, 'You leave your lashes on after the show.' And I said to him without missing a beat — 'cause I'm funny as heck — 'Well, I will if you'll leave your leg on,” referring to the prosthetic leg Moser wears after having his left leg amputated above the knee in a motorcycle accident a couple of months after their marriage.
“That's this whole feeling of love, and when we're married, we're still dating. So we're talking about this onstage, and next thing I know, I'm singing “King Bee” onstage because it's me professing my love for him. It wasn't that we picked it because of Slim, we picked it because that was our date song.”
Wynonna and Moser were doing some of the songs on the EP on Facebook live concerts over the summer, including John Prine's “Angel From Montgomery.”
“I had just received a message from my agent that John had flown and was no longer with us, so I did it that night as a tribute of me being 15 years old and playing it at home. So it wasn't like I'm gonna do this because it just happened. That's what this 'Recollections' is. It just happened. I'm home, and this is like a scrapbook of what I did on my summer vacation.”
For her follow-up, tentatively scheduled for spring, Wynonna says she'll head in another direction.
“It's gonna be classic country with me singing. I've been talking to Loretta Lynn. She's 88 years old, and she's reflecting on her life, and it gave me permission to seek out some of her songs and a few others.” Roger Miller and Merle Haggard are on her list as well. “Trust me. These people are important to me, and they need to be celebrated.”
But she still wants the celebration to be natural, off the cuff. “With mom, everything was planned. I want to get away with what I can. I wanna have fun,” the singer says. “When you get too in the business part, you lose a little bit of that. I think where I'm at now is I'm back to being an artist.
"I've had moments when I go, 'Oh my gosh, how did I get away with this?' You know why, because I dared. I dared to believe that it's possible.”
