Environmentalists call for the end of hog projects they say affect communities of color

More than two dozen environmentalist and social justice groups signed a petition detailing concerns about the potentially harmful impacts of biogas projects in rural North Carolina communities of color and are calling for their elimination.
The document, signed by 26 groups including the NC Sierra Club, the NC Conservation Network and the Poor People's Campaign, also criticizes Smithfield Foods for not upholding a promise the company made to create safer technologies to manage hog waste on swine farms in the state.
In the 2000 agreement, Smithfield Foods vowed to spend $15 million to get rid of the lagoon and spray-field system which showers hog waste onto crops, contributes to the pollution of the air and groundwater, and has adverse health effects on communities living around the industrialized hog farms, according to environmentalists.
The pork company partnered with Dominion Energy to create the Align Renewable Natural Gas Project in 2018, an operation in Sampson and Duplin counties to convert hog waste into biogas that will power homes .
Community members spoke out against the project over a lack of transparency from the two companies on potential dangers and for failing to remove the spray system.
Now, with the introduction of another farm bill backed by more than 20 state legislators that activists say further entrenches the lagoon and spray-field system, the work to require the pork industry to create cleaner, safer technologies in industrialized hog farming has become more complex.
Will Hendrick, an advocate for the NC Conservation Network, said the purpose of the petition was to "speak to the realities of the moment" by reminding people of the historical context in the work to rid harmful hog-farming practices.
"And to specifically object to the specific ways that this specific company is proposing to generate biogas," Hendrick said.
Through the Align RNG project, about $500 million will be invested in biogas projects in North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, Arizona and California. In Sampson and Duplin counties, where many hog farms are located, 19 farms are participating in the project to cover their lagoons to trap methane gas from the hog waste and send it through a pipe to a larger, central facility.
Covering the lagoons may help prevent the production of foul smell from hog farms but does not solve the other issues like limiting nitrogen in wastewater or risking groundwater contamination, environmentalists say.
"Smithfield is proposing to generate biogas in a very specific way," Hendrick said. "That is not the only way that they could do so."