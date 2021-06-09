Eric Martineau, Grimsley High School

Dear my fellow Whirlie seniors,Graduating from high school may not sound like the greatest accomplishment, but it is, and it is extremely impressive.
For 13 years, you guys have been pushing yourself toward success, and it’s very apparent. Serving as your class president these past few years has been an honor, and I am so proud to call myself a member of the Class of 2021.
These four years of high school alone have been a rollercoaster of emotions, with one of the most unexpected events in history stealing our senior year.
Our class has seen four years of political unrest from the eyes of a teenager, a perspective often ignored. I remember in 2018, our freshman year, the national walkouts for March For Our Lives were happening, including here at Grimsley.
Grimsley acts as a microcosm for our own country, especially with such a diverse staff and student body, and the way you interacted with your surroundings these past few years proves that. Grimsley has grown for the better, and it won’t be long before practicing tolerance will become inherent to Whirlie culture.
This year felt very cinematic, in probably the most unexpected ways. Entering this school year, none of us had any idea how much of a senior year we would be lucky enough to experience.
We went the entire autumn season without a single football game, pep rally, or smile in the hallways.
It wasn’t until the spring that our luck began to change, and change it did. Grimsley did the unimaginable: Grimsley’s amazing football team won the state championship!
For those who were not at the game, the roar of the crowd after time was called was deafening. Chants and popcorn were flying from the stands. It truly was a movie moment, and it was perfect in every way.
We’re one of the few schools in the county that was able to throw its own prom, and that’s truly a reason Grimsley is so special.
I want to thank all of the staff of Grimsley as well.
This unconventional year put each of you in a very tough position, and, for even our most seasoned of teachers, new challenges that no one has ever seen before needed quick and effective solutions.
Our custodial and cafeteria staff have also put in so much effort this year, trying to help the school and its students in ways most people don’t realize.
I also want to thank the administrators, the glue of the school, and the people who had to deal with complications arising from every change in school policy.
All of you have done so much, and it should not be lost on anyone.
As we split ways, I want each of you to remember how lucky you are to be a Whirlie. There is something magical about Grimsley. and to call yourselves alumni is a huge privilege.
I hope that in whatever direction life takes you next year that you do not lose the roots you have been planting here the past four years. I ask that you try to stay in contact with your classmates and remain active in the Grimsley community for years to come.
A decade from now, I want to be able to look at the faces of my classmates with admiration and pride, the same way I do now, and I want Whirlie Spirit to look me right back in the eyes.
I absolutely believe that every single one of you has the opportunity for greatness; I just hope that you have the drive to make it a reality.
Thank you for four amazing years of high school,
Best wishes,
Eric Martineau, the senior class president of Grimsley High School