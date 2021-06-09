Eric Martineau, Grimsley High School

We went the entire autumn season without a single football game, pep rally, or smile in the hallways.

It wasn’t until the spring that our luck began to change, and change it did. Grimsley did the unimaginable: Grimsley’s amazing football team won the state championship!

For those who were not at the game, the roar of the crowd after time was called was deafening. Chants and popcorn were flying from the stands. It truly was a movie moment, and it was perfect in every way.

We’re one of the few schools in the county that was able to throw its own prom, and that’s truly a reason Grimsley is so special.

I want to thank all of the staff of Grimsley as well.

This unconventional year put each of you in a very tough position, and, for even our most seasoned of teachers, new challenges that no one has ever seen before needed quick and effective solutions.

Our custodial and cafeteria staff have also put in so much effort this year, trying to help the school and its students in ways most people don’t realize.

I also want to thank the administrators, the glue of the school, and the people who had to deal with complications arising from every change in school policy.