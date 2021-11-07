Ethan Joyce's Week 10 ballot in the AP Top 25 poll

Welcome back to my AP top 25 ballot.

For the purpose of clarity and sanity, this column will still refer to the Associated Press poll when it comes to the “last ranking” sections of the ballot below. Even though the College Football Playoff rankings are the alpha now, it would be odd to reference them here. Mainly because the playoff didn't rank some of the teams in the AP poll.

With that said, let’s roll:

• Locally, Wake Forest (8-1) has seen its national standing rattled. The Demon Deacons earned their first loss, but like it was mentioned in my story from the game -- UNC's win, in the grand scheme of the Deacons' potential achievements, meant very little. The matchup was a non-conference game, so that does nothing to rattle the ACC standings or the Deacons' lead of the Atlantic Division. Wake Forest gets a chance to respond this week when they host N.C. State.

• Do you realize how nearly chaotic things went for top teams? Georgia had an easy assignment against Missouri, but others had to fight through.