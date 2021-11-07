Ethan Joyce's Week 10 ballot in the AP Top 25 poll

Welcome back to my AP top 25 ballot.
For the purpose of clarity and sanity, this column will still refer to the Associated Press poll when it comes to the “last ranking” sections of the ballot below. Even though the College Football Playoff rankings are the alpha now, it would be odd to reference them here. Mainly because the playoff didn't rank some of the teams in the AP poll.
With that said, let’s roll:
• Locally, Wake Forest (8-1) has seen its national standing rattled. The Demon Deacons earned their first loss, but like it was mentioned in my story from the game -- UNC's win, in the grand scheme of the Deacons' potential achievements, meant very little. The matchup was a non-conference game, so that does nothing to rattle the ACC standings or the Deacons' lead of the Atlantic Division. Wake Forest gets a chance to respond this week when they host N.C. State.
• Do you realize how nearly chaotic things went for top teams? Georgia had an easy assignment against Missouri, but others had to fight through.
• Cincinnati won by a small margin against a 3-6 Tulsa team. The result will do no favors with a committee that already won’t acknowledge the Bearcats as a top-four option.
• Ohio State, against Nebraska, and Alabama against LSU, dealt with pesky teams.
• Oregon trailed Washington early before securing the win.
This is why college football, with all its madness, is a blessing.
App State (7-2) is winning games with the margins needed by Cincinnati and other Group of Five teams. Once the Mountaineers got through their stretch of Louisiana and Coastal Carolina – a loss and win, in that order – they have a favorable course to attend the Sun Belt Conference title game. Louisiana already clinched the West Division, and with the victory against Appalachian, would likely host at this point. App State won’t have the luxury of an early division title. The Mountaineers and Coastal Carolina have the same conference record with Appalachian holding the advantage. Stay on the path, and App State is fighting for a championship again.
Here’s the thing that I find frustrating about the playoff, maybe more than any other reason: It overlooks some of college football's teams outside of the Power Five. Case in point, Texas-San Antonio. The Roadrunners (I know I’ve mentioned it before, but I love that they have a distinct mascot) are 9-0. They are fun to watch, and they’re probably the coolest story going right now. But the committee would rather rank teams such as Mississippi State, Minnesota and Wisconsin than reward Texas-San Antonio.
Those first two lost this weekend and haven’t been ranked in the AP poll all season. And Wisconsin started as top-15 team and fell out quickly. Meanwhile Texas-San Antonio keeps trucking. College football is fun. You can reward a surprise team or two, committee.
Ethan Joyce’s Week 10 ballot in the AP top 25:
1. Georgia
Last result: Win, 43-6 vs. Missouri
Last ranking: 1
2. Cincinnati
Last result: Win, 28-20 vs. Tulane
Last ranking: 2
3. Ohio State
Last result: Win, 26-17 vs. Nebraska
Last ranking: 6
4. Alabama
Last result: Win, 20-14 vs. LSU
Last ranking: 3
5. Oregon
Last result: Win, 26-16 vs. Washington
Last ranking: 7
6. Oklahoma
Last result: Off week
Last ranking: 4
7. Notre Dame
Last result: Win, 34-6 vs. Navy
Last ranking: 8
8. Texas A&M
Last result: Win, 20-3 vs. No. 13 Auburn
Last ranking: 13
9. Michigan State
Last result: Loss, 40-29 vs. Purdue
Last ranking: 5
10. Michigan
Last result: Win, 29-7 vs. Indiana
Last ranking: 9
11. Texas-San Antonio
Last ranking: Win, 44-23 vs. UTEP
Last result: 16
12. Brigham Young
Last result: Win, 59-14 vs. Idaho State
Last ranking: 17
13. Mississippi
Last result: Win, 27-14 vs. Liberty
Last ranking: 15
14. Oklahoma State
Last result: Win, 24-3 vs. West Virginia
Last ranking: 11
15. Houston
Last result: Win, 54-42 vs. South Florida
Last ranking: 20
16. Purdue
Last result: Win, 40-29 vs. No. 5 Michigan State
Last ranking: NR
17. Auburn
Last result: Loss, 20-3 vs. No. 14 Texas A&M
Last ranking: 12
18. Wake Forest
Last result: Loss, 58-55 vs. North Carolina
Last ranking: 10
19. Louisiana
Last result: Win, 21-17 vs. Georgia State
Last ranking: 24
20. Baylor
Last result: Loss, 30-28 vs. TCU
Last ranking: 14
21. Appalachian State
Last result: Win, 48-14 vs. Arkansas State