Ethan Joyce's Week 4 ballot in the AP Top 25
Hello again, dear friends and readers. Welcome back to my ballot party.

This week’s column topper is easy to write. It’s time for Wake Forest to be ranked, and there’s no disputing that now.

I waited one more week before I finally made the decision — four of my AP Top 25 counterparts voted for the Deacons last week, one as high as 22nd. Really, I needed to see Wake Forest in one more matchup with a peer after starting the season with a Group-of-Five team that hadn’t played since 2019 and an overmatched FCS opponent.

The Deacons answered my lingering questions against Virginia in a 37-17 victory. To call it an all-around victory might be an understatement: Wake Forest scored on its first seven possessions while defensively, it kept a high-flying offense to its lowest scoring total of the season.

I came into covering Wake Forest knowing the offense could produce. The defense is what I really wanted to spend the first few weeks of the season learning about. Virginia is a team that can get in a firefight at any time. Preventing that, in my mind, is a big deal.

You’ll notice I have them just one spot ahead of upset artist N.C. State. In a wide-open ACC, those two have a shot to be problematic for teams going forward. I’m really looking forward to their matchup on Nov. 13.

Here are a couple more thoughts:

- North Carolina caught one on the chin from a Georgia Tech team that’s stringing together some strong defensive football.

The Yellow Jackets are going through one of my favorite scenarios to cover: A team that gets some confidence and starts a little hot streak. Especially cool for a program that’s still in a heavy rebuild.

- I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I do believe when the season is over, App State is a ranked team. In a dilemma of whether or not to rank them this week, I didn’t really have space on my ballot. I was due to get Michigan on there, and N.C. State deserved their credit for beating Clemson. I’ve covered Wake Forest here.

There was a lot of wackiness in college football this weekend, but not enough to open a low spot in my rankings. Please curse the college football gods and not me.

The Mountaineers game against Marshall was a thrill ride. Maybe — MAYBE — the most fun game I’ve covered at Kidd Brewer Stadium. I think if App State can start cutting out the mistakes, a lot more people are going to start taking notice of them again.

- I joked with a friend this morning that my ballot felt naked without Clemson, who with Alabama are the CFP era standard.

But it’s time to stop letting that fact boost these Tigers up. I know there’s still oodles of talent on a roster, with many recruiting stars to show for it. Play and results are the problems here.

This Clemson team just isn’t cutting it right now, and it’s that simple.

Ethan Joyce’s Week 4 ballot in the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

Last result: Win, 63-14 vs. Southern Miss

Last ranking: 1

2. Georgia

Last result: Win, 62-0 vs. Vanderbilt

Last ranking: 2

3. Oregon

Last result: Win, 41-19 vs. Arizona

Last ranking: 3

4. Iowa

Last result: Win, 24-14 vs. Colorado State

Last ranking: 5

5. Cincinnati

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 8

6. Penn State

Last result: Win, 38-17 vs. Villanova

Last ranking: 6

7. Arkansas

Last result: Win, 20-10 vs. No. 13 Texas A&M

Last ranking: NR

8. Notre Dame

Last result: Win, 41-18 vs. No. 18 Wisconsin

Last ranking: 12

9. Ohio State

Last result: Win, 59-7 vs. Akron

Last ranking: 10

10. Oklahoma

Last result: Win, 16-13 vs. West Virginia

Last ranking: 4

11. Florida

Last result: Win, 38-14 vs. Tennessee

Last ranking: 11

12. Ole Miss

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 17

13. Texas A&M

Last result: Loss, 20-10 vs. No. 16 Arkansas

Last ranking: 7

14. Coastal Carolina

Last result: Win, 53-3 vs. UMass

Last ranking: 17

15. BYU

Last result: Win, 35-27 vs. South Florida

Last ranking: 15

16. Fresno State

Last result: Win, 38-30 vs. UNLV

Last ranking: 22

17. Michigan State

Last result: Win, 23-20 vs. Nebraska

Last ranking: 20

18. Michigan

Last result: Win, 20-13 vs. Rutgers

Last ranking: 19

19. Auburn

Last result: Win, 34-24 vs. Georgia State

Last ranking: 23

20. Iowa State

Last result: Loss, 31-29 vs. Baylor

Last ranking: 14

21. Wake Forest

Last result: Win, 37-17 vs. Virginia

Last ranking: NR

22. N.C. State

Last result: Win, 27-21 (2OT) vs. No. 9 Clemson

Last ranking: NR

23. Boston College

Last result: Win, 41-34 (OT) vs. Missouri

Last ranking: NR

24. Arizona State

Last result: Win, 35-13 vs. Colorado

Last ranking: 19

25. UCLA

Last result: Win, 35-24 vs. Stanford

Last ranking: 13

