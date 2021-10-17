 Skip to main content
Ethan Joyce's Week 7 ballot in the AP Top 25
Welcome back to my AP Top 25 ballot.

With Wake Forest off this week and Appalachian State playing on Tuesday, this sportswriter had an open weekend. And I’ll be honest: it was a little unnerving.

It also cleared a path to work on home projects. So as I wait for a coat of paint to dry on the kitchen cabinets, here are a few thoughts:

- Louisiana cracks into my top 25 rankings after a Tuesday night thumping of the Mountaineers, 41-13. That was the most complete game for a team that’s been a tad inconsistent to start the season. If that performance was a harbinger of games to come, the Sun Belt should watch out. Weekday games are double edged for Group-of-Five teams — they give a chance to star on the mainstage, but also give watchers plenty of time to forget the results when Saturday rolls around. I’m not sure how many other voters will look the Ragin’ Cajuns’ way this week, but they should start.

- Cincinnati did exactly what it needed to do on Saturday night. The Bearcats ran through UCF, and did so in an unrelenting fashion. For them to stay in the College Football Playoff conversation, they’ll need to beat every team like that from here on out. Cincy can’t rely on the CFP committee, and that means giving it no blemishes to use in a case against the Bearcats.

- UTSA is 7-0, and if that doesn’t deserve a ranking, I don’t know what does. In the stronger side of Conference USA, UTSA is one of three teams still undefeated in conference play (joined by UTEP and UAB in the West Division). I’m on the Roadrunners’ bandwagon. Meep meep.

- It’s been a rough tumble out of my top 25 for Arkansas, who I think will be back in by the end of 2021. But after three straight losses — first to the Georgia juggernaut, 37-0, then in a shootout against Ole Miss, 52-51, before this Auburn loss — it has to happen. The Tigers have been ranked this season too, so I contemplated leaving Arkansas in for one more week. But there were too many solid wins to reward.

Alright, let's get back to painting. See you next weekend.

Ethan Joyce’s Week 7 ballot in the AP Top 25:

1. Georgia

Last result: Win, 30-13 vs. No. 11 Kentucky

Last ranking: 1

2. Cincinnati

Last result: Win, 56-21 vs. UCF

Last ranking: 3

3. Oklahoma

Last result: Win, 52-31 vs. TCU

Last ranking: 4

4. Ohio State

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 6

5. Alabama

Last result: Win, 49-9 vs. Mississippi State

Last ranking: 5

6. Michigan State

Last result: Win, 20-15 vs. Indiana

Last ranking: 10

7. Michigan

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 8

8. Ole Miss

Last result: Win, 31-26 vs. Tennessee

Last ranking: 13

9. Iowa

Last result: Loss, 24-7 to Purdue

Last ranking: 2

10. Penn State

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 7

11. Oregon

Last result: Win, 24-17 vs. Cal

Last ranking: 8

12. Oklahoma State

Last result: Win, 32-24 vs. No. 25 Texas

Last ranking: 12

13. Wake Forest

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 16

14. Coastal Carolina

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 15

15. Notre Dame

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 14

16. Kentucky

Last result: Loss, 30-11 vs. No. 1 Georgia

Last ranking: 11

17. N.C. State

Last result: Win, 33-7 vs. Boston College

Last ranking: 22

18. Texas A&M

Last result: Win, 35-14 vs. Missouri

Last ranking: 21

19. Southern Methodist

Last result: Off week

Last ranking: 23

20. Purdue

Last result: Win, 24-7 vs. No. 2 Iowa

Last ranking: NR

21. San Diego State

Last result: Win, 19-13 vs. San Jose State

Last ranking: 24

22. Louisiana

Last result: Win, 41-13 vs. Appalachian State

Last ranking: NR

23. Baylor

Last result: Win, 38-24 vs. No. 19 BYU

Last ranking: NR

24. Auburn

Last result: Win, 38-23 vs. No. 17 Arkansas

Last ranking: NR

25. UTSA

Last ranking: Win, 45-0 vs. Rice

Last result: NR

