Ethan Joyce’s Week 7 ballot in the AP Top 25:

Welcome back to my AP Top 25 ballot.

With Wake Forest off this week and Appalachian State playing on Tuesday, this sportswriter had an open weekend. And I’ll be honest: it was a little unnerving.

It also cleared a path to work on home projects. So as I wait for a coat of paint to dry on the kitchen cabinets, here are a few thoughts:

- Louisiana cracks into my top 25 rankings after a Tuesday night thumping of the Mountaineers, 41-13. That was the most complete game for a team that’s been a tad inconsistent to start the season. If that performance was a harbinger of games to come, the Sun Belt should watch out. Weekday games are double edged for Group-of-Five teams — they give a chance to star on the mainstage, but also give watchers plenty of time to forget the results when Saturday rolls around. I’m not sure how many other voters will look the Ragin’ Cajuns’ way this week, but they should start.

- Cincinnati did exactly what it needed to do on Saturday night. The Bearcats ran through UCF, and did so in an unrelenting fashion. For them to stay in the College Football Playoff conversation, they’ll need to beat every team like that from here on out. Cincy can’t rely on the CFP committee, and that means giving it no blemishes to use in a case against the Bearcats.