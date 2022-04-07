The Academy at Lincoln performing Moana Jr. this weekend

This week, students at The Academy at Lincoln will be performing in Disney's "Moana Jr." for their spring musical.

More than 43 students in fourth through eighth-grades, their performing arts teachers and members of their theater community dedicated more than 100 hours of time after school and on weekends to build props, coordinate lighting and projection, practice choreography and rehearse their lines. The musical is a coordination of efforts by the performing arts department, with scenic art by art instructor Mary Arante, choreography by dance instructor Katherine Damman, music direction by chorus/piano instructor Emily Zaruba and directed by theater instructor Cassy Whitley.

This will be the magnet performing arts school's second musical production since returning to in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year.

The musical will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, April 7-10, and also at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, on the school stage located in the gym. Tickets are $10 at the door. Student tickets are $7 with their OneCard ID.

The school is at 1016 Lincoln St. in Greensboro.

For information, call 336-370-3471 or visit www.gcsnc.com/academy_at_lincoln.