Everything you need to know for a successful pescatarian cookout

Hence, the single best piece of advice to keep in mind when you’re grilling is to keep an eye on the temperature of the fish. Remember, if it’s a little underdone, you can always throw it back on the grill.

Whole fish vs. fillets

Before I tell you how to actually grill fish, I should address the differences between grilling whole fish and fish fillets.

There are plenty of reasons to grill whole fish. For one, whole fish makes for an arresting presentation. Furthermore, whole fish tend to be more forgiving of heat. The skin keeps the flesh from drying out and the bones — because they conduct heat rather poorly — aid in keeping the internal temperature down. However, whole fish can be harder to come by than fillets — and more intimidating.

If you’re going with fillets, go with a thick, sturdy fish like salmon, tuna or mahi-mahi. They don’t need to be cooked all the way through and won’t fall apart when you flip them on the grill. If you like to keep the skin on, especially if you’re doing something like salmon, grill your fish skin side down for most of the cooking time. After you flip them, let them go for just another minute or two. That will give you nice, crisp skin with fillets cooked to your perfect level of doneness.